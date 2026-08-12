Wolves transfer news: Quartet 'available for exit' as Cesar Peixoto makes 'surprise' decision

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly made four players available for transfer, including Hwang Hee-chan.

Cesar Peixoto is currently preparing to oversee the club's first 2026-27 Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers on Friday night.

However, the Portuguese will also have one eye on the transfer market, having already acknowledged that there will be further incomings and outgoings.

The West Midlands outfit face issues with complying with the EFL matchday squad registrations regulations. At least seven homegrown players must feature in a squad of 20, but the majority of the senior group do not fall into that category.

According to The Telegraph, a quartet have been made available for transfer, while Peixoto is seemingly ready to keep an opinion-dividing player in his squad.

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Who is on the Wolves transfer list?

The report alleges that Hwang is the most high-profile of the four players who are on the transfer list.

Even with the South Korea international having two years left on his contract, Wolves would seemingly prefer to get the 30-year-old's wages off their outgoings.

In five years at Molineux, Hwang has contributed 27 goals and 12 assists from 150 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Wolves are also prepared to part ways with Ki-Jana Hoever, Boubacar Traore and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Last season, Hoever was on loan at Sheffield United, Traore at Metz and Kalajdzic at LASK Linz, where he won the Austrian top-flight title.

While Traore could have plausibly strengthened Wolves' central-midfield options, preference is seemingly being given to trying to sign Jordan James from Rennes.

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Tchatchoua handed surprise Wolves reprieve?

Jackson Tchatchoua had been expected to leave Wolves, a consequence of the arrival of Kieran Trippier and the need to hand Pedro Lima more first-team football.

Instead, the current plan is to retain the Cameroon international in the squad, something which may presumably lead to Lima going out on loan.

Tchatchoua failed to impress across 19 starts and 12 substitute outings in the Premier League in 2025-26.