Chelsea transfer news: Pep Chavarria signing confirmed, fee, contract length revealed

Chelsea have confirmed that they have signed Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria.

Ever since the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso has been in the market for a like-for-like replacement.

Chavarria, who helped Rayo Vallecano reach last season's Conference League final, was quickly identified as his preferred option.

Although the La Liga outfit have haggled over a price for the left-back, there has always been the expectation that a deal would eventually be finalised.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are paying €19m (£16.23m) in guarantee fees, with a further €2m (£1.71m) coming in add-ons.

Chavarria speaks on Chelsea transfer

Speaking to the club's official website, Chavarria - who has signed a five-year contract - has acknowledged that having the chance to play under Alonso was a big factor in the move.

He said: "I'm so excited to get started. This is a dream for me as Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"It is a big opportunity but I am prepared and will work hard to help the team achieve success.

"There are a lot of people who have helped me get to this moment and I have to thank my family. They have always supported me and today is only possible because of them."

On Alonso, Chavarria added: "‘I'm a player that loves this intensity, one-to-one battles – I love it. Xabi was a top player, and now, for me, he's one of the best managers in the world.

"I spoke to him, and he explained his ideas and how I can fit into that. He wants my intensity, those one-on-ones, box-to-box attacking and defending runs – and this is how I play."

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Can Chavarria expect much game time at Chelsea?

If Alonso uses a back four, the expectation is that Jorrel Hato or Marco Palestra will be used ahead of Chavarria, particularly as he acclimatises to English football.

Chavarria's best chance of game time is if Alonso deploys wing-backs, with Palestra likely being used on the right to free up a spot on the left.

Alonso also has Geovany Quenda who can feature in both roles, but Chavarria has been signed for his combativeness and energy up and down the flank.

A total of two goals and eight assists were contributed from 125 appearances for Rayo Vallecano, with just nine of his 91 starts coming as a wing-back or winger.