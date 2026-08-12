Preview: Mirassol vs LDU Quito - prediction, team news, lineups

Mirassol will welcome LDU Quito to the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia on Thursday for the first leg of their 2026 Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie.

The Brazilian side are experiencing the most significant moment in their history by competing in a continental knockout tie on home soil, although they head into the contest after a 3-1 defeat to Cruzeiro, while LDU are also looking to respond after a 2-0 loss to Independiente del Valle and will begin a new chapter under head coach Gustavo Alvarez.

Match preview

Mirassol view the Copa Libertadores as an opportunity to salvage the 2026 season.

The Sao Paulo side sit 15th in the Brasileirao with 23 points accumulated over 21 rounds and are seeking to recover the strong football they have shown in the continental tournament.

Head coach Rafael Guanaes is relying on the strength of the Maiao, where the Leao won all three of their matches during the Group G stage. The manager is banking on collective organisation to overcome recent defensive absences.

Recent form calls for caution after Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Cruzeiro. That match exposed weaknesses in the protection of the penalty area and forced Thomazella into the goal after Walter picked up an injury.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

LDU Quito arrive for the fixture under the recent stewardship of Gustavo Alvarez, appointed at the end of July following the departure of Tiago Nunes. The Argentine coach is seeking to accelerate the tactical understanding of the Ecuadorian side amid a congested calendar.

After beginning with two straight wins in the domestic league, Alvarez suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Independiente del Valle. LDU sit sixth in the Ecuadorian championship with 35 points from 24 matches.

The visitors will look to overcome their inconsistencies away from Ecuador in order to take the tie into the return leg still open. Without the advantage of Quito's 2,850 metres of altitude at this stage, the side are likely to adopt a containment approach in the interior of Sao Paulo state.

The return leg is scheduled for the following Thursday, August 20, 2026, at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito. The winner of the tie will hold the advantage in the pursuit of a place in the quarter-finals of the continental tournament.

Mirassol form (all competitions):

LDU Quito form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Mirassol are dealing with confirmed absences in the medical department. Midfielder Negueba is being treated for a knee injury and will not play again this season. Defensive midfielder Jose Aldo also remains sidelined with a thigh problem and is not expected back until October.

The Sao Paulo side also have doubts for the coaching staff to consider. Goalkeeper Walter felt discomfort and did not take part in the most recent round against Cruzeiro. Should he not be cleared by the medical team, Thomazella will continue in the starting eleven. Forwards such as Nathan Fogaca, Rodrigues and Everton Galdino were transferred in July and are no longer part of the squad.

LDU Quito are monitoring the progress of several important players. Full-back Jose Quintero, centre-back Leonel Quinonez and midfielder Alexander Alvarado became doubts after missing the match against Independiente del Valle. The coaching staff are awaiting fitness tests to determine whether the three will travel to Brazil.

Another change within the Ecuadorian squad is the absence of Juan Rodriguez. The midfielder was loaned to Tondela of Portugal and is not available for the continental competition. Should the injured players be ruled out, Gustavo Alvarez is expected to keep the base structure from the last match.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Muralha; Formiga, Joao Victor, Knesowitsch, Reinaldo; Denilson, Japa; Shaylon, Eduardo, Alesson; Santos. Manager: Rafael Guanaes.

LDU Quito possible starting lineup:

Valle; Allala, Mina, Ade; Cuero, Zambrano, Cornejo, Pretell, Carabali; Estrada, Corozo. Manager: Gustavo Alvarez.

We say: Mirassol 1-0 LDU Quito

Mirassol's attacking variety could prove decisive, with seven different players finding the net during the Libertadores group stage, while their 78% passing accuracy in the final third at the Maiao highlights their ability to build pressure on home soil.

LDU Quito have conceded an average of 1.4 goals per away match in recent South American competitions, but goalkeeper Gonzalo Valle's recent run of clean sheets suggests they can keep the hosts at bay for long periods, making a narrow Mirassol victory the most likely outcome.

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