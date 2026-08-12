Preview: Rosario Central vs Corinthians - prediction, team news, lineups

Rosario Central host Corinthians at the Gigante de Arroyito on Thursday for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie.

The Argentine side will look to make home advantage count against a Corinthians team that arrives without two of its main attacking options, while Fernando Diniz's men will aim to keep the tie alive ahead of the return leg in Brazil.

Match preview

Rosario Central have enjoyed an impressive Copa Libertadores campaign, finishing second in Group H with 13 points from six matches after recording four wins, one draw and one defeat.

That record placed them ninth in the overall qualification standings and secured a place in Pot 2 for the round-of-16 draw.

Their domestic form has been less consistent, however, with Jorge Almiron's side collecting seven points from their opening four matches in Zone B of the Torneo Clausura.

Rosario Central have alternated between impressive and disappointing results in recent weeks, losing 3-0 to Estudiantes and 2-1 to Belgrano before drawing 0-0 with Racing Club, though they subsequently responded with a 1-0 away victory over River Plate and a 2-1 home win against Aldosivi.

Home advantage could prove crucial on Thursday, with more than 41,000 supporters expected at the Gigante de Arroyito, and Central have also shown an ability to make their home games uncomfortable for opponents in this competition, winning two and drawing one during the group stage.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Corinthians, meanwhile, arrive after also topping their Libertadores group, with the Brazilian side collecting 11 points from six matches in Group E, recording three wins, two draws and one defeat to finish seventh in the overall standings, which secured a place in Pot 1.

Their league campaign has been less convincing, with the People's Team sitting seventh in the Brasileirao after collecting 32 points from 22 matches.

Diniz's side have drawn their last two league games against Bahia and Athletico-PR before beating Bragantino 2-0, but their season has also been disrupted by a demanding schedule and their Copa do Brasil exit.

Corinthians were eliminated by Internacional in the quarter-finals, losing the tie 3-2 on aggregate, leaving the Libertadores as their main remaining opportunity for continental glory.

However, they face a difficult task in Argentina, particularly with Yuri Alberto ruled out and Memphis Depay no longer at the club after failing to agree a contract renewal.

Rosario Central Copa Libertadores form:

D

W

W

W

W

L

Rosario Central form (all competitions):

L

L

L

D

W

W

Corinthians Copa Libertadores form:

W

W

W

D

D

L

Corinthians form (all competitions):

W

D

D

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Rebeca Schumacker

Rosario Central will be without defender Juan Gimenez, who continues to recover from a serious knee ligament injury sustained in August 2025.

Marco Ruben remains doubtful, while Julian Fernandez and Ignacio Ovando are expected to be available.

Ovando had initially been considered a rotation option but has established himself as a regular starter since the end of July and should retain his place against Corinthians.

Corinthians have a more significant list of absentees, as Alberto remains out with a hamstring injury and did not travel with the squad, while Depay has left the club after failing to reach an agreement over a new contract.

Andre Luiz is unavailable with a grade-two hamstring injury, while Zakaria Labyad continues his recovery from serious knee problems.

Vitinho and Kayke are also sidelined following knee surgeries, while Alex Santana remains unavailable.

Rosario Central possible starting lineup:

Ledesma; Coronel, Ovando, Avila, Sandez; Ibarra, Pizarro; J. Fernandez, Di Maria, Campaz; Copetti

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Paulista, Henrique, Bidu; Allan, Raniele, Bidon; Garro; Cesar, Raul

We say: Rosario Central 2-0 Corinthians

Rosario Central's strong Libertadores campaign and home advantage make them the favourites for the first leg, particularly with Corinthians missing both Yuri Alberto and Memphis Depay.

The Argentine side have also shown enough attacking quality to trouble a Corinthians defence that could come under sustained pressure at the Gigante de Arroyito.

Diniz's side will hope to keep the scoreline respectable and take the tie back to Brazil with a realistic chance of progressing, but their depleted attack could make that difficult.

We expect Rosario Central to control much of the game and secure a 2-0 victory, giving them a significant advantage ahead of the return leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.