Man City handed new Enzo Fernandez transfer deadline as Chelsea now offer 'cut-price' deal

Manchester City have been handed a major opportunity to sign one of Chelsea’s most important players this summer.

Enzo Fernandez is keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium, but City must act quickly if they want to take advantage of a potential cut-price deal.

Chelsea are demanding a swift decision as they look to avoid disruption ahead of the new season, which is now less than two weeks away.

Manchester City must move quick to land Enzo Fernandez

© Imago / Crystal Pix

City have been monitoring Fernandez and could now secure the Argentina international for around £100 million, according to TEAMtalk sources.

That would represent a £20 million discount on Chelsea's initial £120 million valuation, but the opportunity may not remain open for long.

Chelsea have reportedly informed City that they need to submit a formal offer soon or the opportunity will be withdrawn. The Blues are keen to give new boss Xabi Alonso certainty over his squad rather than allow the situation to drag towards the end of the window.

Fernandez is understood to be keen on working under City boss Enzo Maresca, who previously coached him at Chelsea, and views the move as an attractive next step.

City's interest is also closely connected to Rodri's future, with Barcelona continuing to pursue the Spain international. Even with the expected arrival of Ayyoub Bouaddi for more than £85m, City are considering another midfield addition.

Is Enzo Fernandez the right player to replace Rodri?

© Imago / Craig Mercer

It is fair to say that Fernandez is not a direct nor like-for-like replacement for Rodri. The pair possess very different characteristics.

The Spain lynchpin is an elite defensive midfielder who controls games through his positioning, physicality and ability to dictate the tempo from deep.

Fernandez is more naturally progressive. He is comfortable receiving possession under pressure, moving the ball forward and contributing further up the pitch, while his passing range allows him to influence games from several positions.

That difference should not necessarily concern City, particularly given Maresca's familiarity with Fernandez.

Having already coached him at Chelsea, Maresca knows exactly how to utilise the Argentine's strengths and could build a midfield structure around his qualities rather than asking him to simply replicate Rodri.

At £100 million, it would still be a huge investment, but if Rodri does leave, Fernandez's proven Premier League experience, quality and familiarity with Maresca could make him one of the more logical options available.

City now simply need to decide quickly.