Three forwards Man United could sign before transfer deadline, including two Premier League stars

Manchester United are expected to bring a new centre-forward to the club before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

Benjamin Sesko has still not played in pre-season due to the shin injury that ended his 2025-26 campaign early, while there are serious question marks surrounding Joshua Zirkzee's future.

Bryan Mbeumo has played as a centre-forward in pre-season, scoring three times in his last two appearances, while Marcus Rashford - if he stays - can also operate through the middle.

However, the expectation is that Man United will sign a new striker before the market closes.

Dusan Vlahovic had been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but the striker is believed to be on the verge of making the switch to Besiktas.

With that in mind, Sports Mole picks out three forwards who could make the move to Old Trafford.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Potential asking price: £40m

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Watkins' future, with the England international potentially being allowed to leave Villa for around £40m this summer.

The 30-year-old has scored 108 goals in 278 appearances for Villa, including 91 goals and 39 assists in 221 appearances in the Premier League.

Watkins is proven at the highest level and would be somewhat of a bargain at £40m.

The forward would not be a long-term option for the 20-time English champions, but he could play a crucial role at Man United given Sesko's fitness issues.

However, whether Villa are prepared to sell another important player to Man United, following the departure of Youri Tielemans earlier this summer, remains to be seen.

© Imago / Jose Breton / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Potential asking price: Loan

Real Madrid are not believed to be open to selling Endrick this summer, but there have been suggestions that the Brazilian could be allowed to depart on loan.

The latest reports coming out of Spain are that Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho wants to keep hold of the 20-year-old, but a loan departure has not been completely ruled out.

Endrick has only managed seven goals and one assist in 40 appearances for Real Madrid, but a successful loan spell in the second half of last season at Lyon saw him score eight goals and register eight assists in 21 appearances.

Man United are said to be keen on the Brazil international, who was regarded as one of the best young talents in world football when he joined Real Madrid from Palmeiras.

It has not quite happened for Endrick at Bernabeu thus far, but Los Blancos are still thought to be confident that the youngster will become a future first-team star.

© Iconsport / Ian Stephen/Every Second Media

Potential asking price: £40m

Man United have long been linked with a move for Mateta, and it is thought that the Red Devils could move for the France international before the end of the summer market.

The 29-year-old, who represented his country at the 2026 World Cup, has scored 62 goals and registered 14 assists in 202 appearances for the Eagles.

Mateta has 50 goals and nine assists in 162 Premier League appearances, including 16 goals and three assists in 50 outings in all competitions last term.

The forward could be available for around £40m, and there would be space in the squad if Zirkzee leaves Old Trafford before the end of the market.

Zirkzee continues to be linked with a return to Serie A, and a loan switch could occur, which would strengthen Man United's need to bring in another striker.