Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants 'make contact' over move for potential Jules Kounde replacement

Barcelona have reportedly been in contact with Pedro Porro's representatives to discuss a possible move for the Tottenham Hotspur defender this summer.

Jules Kounde's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Arsenal believed to be considering making a move for the France international.

Barcelona are believed to be putting a plan in place in the event that Kounde departs.

According to journalist Gerard Moreno, the La Liga champions have been in touch with Porro's entourage to discuss a potential switch to Camp Nou.

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Barcelona 'make contact' over Porro move

"Contact has been made in recent days with Pedro Porro, with the full-back’s entourage. He is one of the highest-paid players at Tottenham," said Moreno. “He renewed very recently, but Barcelona have sounded out his entourage in the event that [Jules Kounde] leaves.”

Barcelona are believed to have been hugely impressed by Porro's performance level at the 2026 World Cup, with the right-back helping Spain to win the trophy.

The 26-year-old scored twice and registered six assists in 47 appearances for Tottenham last season, while he has represented the club on 152 occasions in all competitions.

Porro scored twice for Spain at the 2026 World Cup, while he signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham in the middle of June, with his current deal running until June 2031.

However, interest from Barcelona would be difficult to ignore.

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Porro could replace Kounde at Barcelona

There have also previously been claims that Real Madrid are interested in Porro, but Los Blancos are not in the market for another right-back this summer, having brought in Denzel Dumfries.

Porro's stock is high in Spain despite some difficulties at Tottenham, with the North London club almost relegated from the Premier League last season.

There is expected to be a lot of movement both in and out of Barcelona before the transfer market closes, including the potential arrival of Rodri from Manchester City.