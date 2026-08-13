Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana lead race for Julian Alvarez alternative ahead of Premier League giants, including Man United

Barcelona are searching for at least one new forward on the transfer market and are stepping up their pursuit of an alternative to Julian Alvarez.

Following Robert Lewandowski's departure, Barcelona had made signing a new number nine a priority this transfer window. $

Julian Alvarez remains the Blaugrana's top target, but the deal has stalled for several weeks now. Atletico Madrid are holding on to their star against their rivals' interest.

As a result, with Ferran Torres also closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish champions are exploring other options up front.

Barcelona favourites to sign Nicolo Tresoldi

© Iconsport / Belga

According to information from CaughtOffside, Barcelona are the favourites to land Nicolo Tresoldi, who is viewed as an alternative to Julian Alvarez, with their interest intensifying.

The 21-year-old centre-forward plays for Club Brugge and is coming off an impressive campaign, scoring 23 goals and providing nine assists in 58 appearances across all competitions.

In this matter, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will decide to take action for Nicolo Tresoldi, as the German Under-21 international is heavily sought-after this summer.

The same source states that clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the forward playing in Belgium.

Club Brugge want around £43m for their forward

© Imago / Niklas Heiden

The Red Devils are searching for a striker to compete with Benjamin Sesko, as are the Blues with Joao Pedro, while Spurs want to fill the gap left by Randal Kolo Muani's departure.

Tresoldi represents an attractive option for all these major European clubs, given his relatively affordable price tag, between £38.5m and £43m.

It is worth noting that Club Brugge have already turned down an offer of around £30m from Roma for their forward.

Nicolo Tresoldi will therefore be a player to watch closely as this summer transfer window draws to a close, particularly for Barcelona, who must absolutely sign at least one striker this summer.