Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man City: William Saliba, Jurrien Timber latest

Seeking a second Community Shield victory over Manchester City in four years, Arsenal head to the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff to clash with Enzo Maresca's men in Sunday's curtain-raiser.

The Gunners bested Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues on penalties in the 2023 edition to clinch their 17th English Super Cup - 16 outright and one shared - the second-most wins in history behind Manchester United's 21.

However, the Premier League champions failed to prevail in 90 minutes during any of their last three pre-season friendlies, most recently drawing 1-1 with Como on Wednesday before triumphing in a penalty shootout.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news before their battle with Man City, who took home their seventh and most recent Community Shield in 2024 by beating Manchester United on penalties.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

William Saliba went into the World Cup nursing a long-term back injury, which he then exacerbated during France's semi-final defeat to Spain.

The centre-back ultimately did not undergo surgery, but Arsenal confirmed that he would be missing for an "extended period", meaning that he may have already played his last match of 2026.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Jurrien Timber has been riding an injury rollercoaster in recent months; the right-back returned from a serious groin issue in time for the Champions League final, withdrew from the Netherlands' World Cup squad, flew to Spain for Arsenal's pre-season training camp and then withdrew from said camp.

Arteta recently admitted that Timber - despite progressing "really well" in his rehab - was still weeks away from a comeback.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players banned for the Community Shield.