Tottenham transfer news today: £30m Savinho alternative, Djed Spence exit, Folarin Balogun talks

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Thursday, August 13!

Ins and outs on the flanks have been the talk of the town in Tottenham recently, as Roberto De Zerbi prepares to wave goodbye to Djed Spence while simultaneously considering a cut-price Savinho alternative.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Tottenham done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 13?

The Spence Spurs exit saga reached its clearest resolution yet when a verbal agreement was confirmed between Spurs and Inter Milan over the England World Cup star, with the fee settled at approximately £26.9m after Tottenham lowered their initial demand of around £39m.

Spence, 26, has made 85 appearances for Spurs since joining from Middlesbrough for £12.6m in 2022, starting 23 Premier League games last season, and is said to be keen on the move to San Siro, where he will succeed Denzel Dumfries after the Dutchman's move to Real Madrid.

The Cristian Romero situation simultaneously moved toward a conclusion from a different direction, with a breakthrough reported in Atletico Madrid's bid for the Argentina international; a cut-price deal is now said to be close after an internal agreement on terms was reached.

Romero's exit alongside Spence's departure would represent a significant defensive rebuild for De Zerbi, although he is well-stocked at the back thanks to the influx of rearguard signings earlier in the window.

The Italian is also managing the Savinho deal alongside two major incoming attacking targets in what has become a complex last phase of the window.

The pursuit of the Manchester City man has hit fresh complications, though, prompting Spurs to explore a late alternative in £30m-rated Lille talent Matias Fernandez-Pardo, whom they could coincidentally hijack Atletico's move for.

Tottenham have separately opened formal talks for ex-Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, although the Monaco man will not return to North London for less than £50m.