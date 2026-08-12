Tottenham defender all set for exit as Fabrizio Romano discloses 'transfer fee' after verbal agreement reached

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence is reportedly edging closer to the exit door this summer, with Inter Milan now closing in on an agreement for the England international.

The Serie A champions have been heavily linked with Spence throughout the window, but their initial interest cooled after Spurs placed a €45m (£39m) valuation on the right wing-back following his impressive 2026 World Cup campaign.

However, negotiations have since gathered momentum after Tottenham lowered their asking price, and the two clubs are reportedly closing in on a deal.

Tottenham, Inter set to reach agreement for Djed Spence?

© Imago / Uwe Kraft

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham and Inter have reached a verbal agreement for Spence, with the Italian giants also agreeing personal terms with the player.

Spence is reportedly keen to make the move to San Siro, while Inter are expected to complete the transfer for around €31.5m (£26.9m).

The 26-year-old started 23 Premier League games for Spurs last season and has established himself as an increasingly dependable option on the right flank.

Inter have been desperate to recruit another full-back this summer following the departure of Denzel Dumfries, who has joined Real Madrid, and Spence now appears poised to fill the void left by the Dutchman.

Tottenham signed Spence from Middlesbrough for £12.6m in 2022, meaning his impending departure would still represent a respectable profit on their original investment.

Tottenham, Inter: Who else could leave?

© Iconsport

Spence has made 85 appearances for Tottenham since arriving from Middlesbrough, but his departure is unlikely to be the only major change on the horizon in North London.

Spurs are reportedly already working on bringing in a replacement, while club captain Cristian Romero could also be heading towards the exit door amid interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Inter.

For Inter, meanwhile, Davide Frattesi is expected to leave this summer, and his departure could potentially provide the financial ammunition required to pursue Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.