Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries 'agree' deal for Enes Unal to complete La Liga return

Bournemouth have reached an agreement with Getafe over the sale of striker Enes Unal.

Unal initially joined Bournemouth on loan from Getafe in February 2024, before his move was later converted into a permanent transfer.

The Turkey international has struggled with injuries during his time with the Cherries, restricting him to just 939 minutes of action over two-and-a-half seasons.

According to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth have now agreed a deal for Unal to return to Getafe on a free transfer.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Bournemouth agree Unal sale

The Cherries passed up the opportunity to demand an initial fee, largely owing to his poor injury record.

Bournemouth could still receive £1.2m worth of performance-related add-ons and will retain a 20% sell-on clause.

The report also states that the move will enable the Cherries to save £10m on wages for a player who had two years left to run on his contract.

Unal spent significant time out with a knee injury in his first spell with Getafe, but he also produced some of the best football of his career with 36 goals and 10 assists in 109 competitive appearances.

© Iconsport / GEPA pictures/ Wolfgang Kofler

Do Bournemouth need to sign a new striker?

Bournemouth have already bolstered their centre-forward options with the addition of Alvaro Rodriguez from Elche.

They also have Evanilson, Daniel Jebbison and Eli Junior Kroupi, although the latter is out for the next three months with a foot injury.

There will be concern about the length of Kroupi's absence, but it still seems unlikely that the Cherries will look to sign another centre-forward unless one of their current options follows Unal out of the exit door.