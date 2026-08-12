Preview: Vikingur Reykjavik vs Thun - prediction, team news, lineups

Vikingur Reykjavik play host to Thun in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie on Thursday night.

With the Swiss side holding a 3-0 advantage from last week's opening fixture, the Icelandic outfit must produce the greatest European performance in their history to remain in the competition.

Match preview

When trailing 2-0 to Thun after just 24 minutes last week, Vikingur would have been content to make it to added-on time without further damage to the scoreline.

However, conceding a third goal in the 94th minute could have ended their slim hopes of mounting a comeback on familiar territory.

Across all competitions, Vikingur have only won two of their last eight matches, including a 2-1 success over Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Champions League second qualifying round.

Nevertheless, Solvi Ottesen will acknowledge that conceding at least two goals in each of their last four matches does not bode well for their chances in this match.

Vikingur have also seen their lead at the top of the Icelandic top-flight table reduced to six points, a consequence of being restricted to eight points from their last five outings.

Thun have endured a poor start to the new Swiss Super League campaign, collecting just three points from as many matches.

Incredibly, they have conceded 10 goals in games against Young Boys and Basel, emphasising that their chances of defending their first-ever top-flight title are remote.

The positive for everyone associated with Thun is that they are on the brink of guaranteeing some form of main-stage European football for the first time since 2013-14.

Presuming that Thun get the job done on Thursday, they will play Lech Poznan or KI Klaksvik for a place in the League Phase of the Europa League.

Meanwhile, the loser will meet Borac Banja Luka or ML Vitebsk in the Conference League playoff round.

Vikingur Reykjavik Europa League form:

Vikingur Reykjavik form (all competitions):

W

W

L

D

L

D

Thun Europa League form:

Thun form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Urs Ottiger

Dadi Berg Jonsson was recalled to the attack for the last domestic fixture and got on the scoresheet.

Depending on what formation is used, Jonsson could retain his place in the Vikingur front three, with Aron Elis Thrandarson potentially missing out.

Armann Ingi Finnbogason is also pushing for an opportunity, but Ottesen may be against making too many alterations.

Layton Stewart could get an opportunity in the Thun attack, with the former Liverpool academy player netting versus Basel on Sunday.

Brighton Labeau could also be drafted back into the team after scoring the other consolation goal in a 4-2 defeat.

Michael Heule, Justin Roth and Valmir Matoshi may also return after dropping down to the substitutes' bench last time out, while Marco Burki has served a one-match ban and could feature in Gian-Luca Pritivili's defence.

Vikingur Reykjavik possible starting lineup:

Fridriksson; Thorkelsson, Vatnhamar, Ekroth; Gunnarsson, Hafsteinsson, Sigurdsson, Gudjonsson; Jonsson, Hauksson, Thordarson

Thun possible starting lineup:

Steffen; Fehr, Burgy, Bamert, Heule; Maier, Zoukit, Roth, Matoshi; Labeau, Stewart

We say: Vikingur Reykjavik 1-2 Thun (Thun to win 5-1 on aggregate)

With Thun having been less convincing in other matches, we do not expect this contest to be one-way traffic. Nevertheless, the visitors should have enough quality in their ranks to cruise into the playoff round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.