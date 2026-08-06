Bournemouth sign highly-rated Juanlu: Transfer fee, contract details revealed

Bournemouth have completed the signing of right-back Juanlu Sanchez from Spanish side Sevilla.

The Cherries identified the 22-year-old as a potential target after sending Alex Jimenez on loan to Fiorentina last month.

Bournemouth have now confirmed Juanlu as their third addition of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Antonio Silva from Benfica and Alvaro Rodriguez from Elche.

Juanlu is expected to be Bournemouth's first-choice right-back, with the experienced Adam Smith set to play a backup role.

Juanlu Sánchez ??



The latest exciting young signing to join AFC Bournemouth ? pic.twitter.com/Ib9XnVeRYO — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) August 6, 2026

Juanlu joins Bournemouth in £11.1m transfer

As per BBC Sport, Bournemouth have agreed to pay Sevilla an initial £9.4m to prise Juanlu away from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The deal also includes a further £1.7m in add-ons, which could take the total cost of the transfer to £11.1m

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the full-back has put pen to paper on a long-term contract that will run until the summer of 2031.

“I am very happy, both for me and for my family," Juanlu told Bournemouth's official website.

"We had a lot of desire to come here and finally I can say that I am a player of Bournemouth.

"It's a very familiar club. I think it's a very positive club to continue to grow as a football player. The city, as little as I have seen, is wonderful. I think it's a very good place to continue to grow and grow.

"Everyone has a dream of playing in the Premier League. I think it's the best league in the world and we all dream of playing here.”

Juanlu is a Cherry ? pic.twitter.com/fWT0LBLkUZ — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) August 6, 2026

Who is Bournemouth's new right-back?

The Sevilla academy product made over 100 appearances for his boyhood club after breaking into the team as an 18-year-old in the 2021-22 campaign.

Juanlu developed a reputation in La Liga as an attack-minded right-back who can carry the ball and is comfortable playing further forward when required.

The defender has also represented Spain at multiple age groups at youth level and was part of the team that won Olympic gold in 2024.

Having just completed his move, it remains to be seen whether he will play a role in Saturday's friendly against Sevilla's arch-rivals Real Betis.

If he does not feature in that game, he could make his first Bournemouth appearance in the club's final pre-season friendly against Mainz 05.