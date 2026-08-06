Preview: Inter Miami vs Monterrey - prediction, team news, lineups

Inter Miami can maintain their perfect record in the 2026 Leagues Cup with a victory on matchday two against Monterrey at Nu Stadium on Saturday.

The Herons began the tournament with a 4-2 triumph over Atletico San Luis, while Monterrey were beaten 2-1 by Orlando City.

Match preview

Miami were firing on all cylinders in the opening half on matchday one, netting four times to remain unbeaten in Florida in the group phase of the Leagues Cup.

A win on Saturday would go a long way to seeing them nearly book a place in the knockout round for a fourth successive occasion.

Angel Guillermo Hoyos won his first Leagues Cup encounter as their head coach on Wednesday, and this weekend his side can stretch their unbeaten run at Nu Stadium to five matches across all competitions.

Historically, they have never lost a home game in this competition when leading at the half, while suffering just one defeat in that scenario, 3-2 at the Columbus Crew in 2024.

They have scored multiple goals in all but one of their Leagues Cup group fixtures, with Tigres beating them 2-1 in August of 2024.

At home, they have netted three or more times in three of their last four home games at this tournament, while scoring in 16 straight competitive fixtures heading into this weekend.

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Monterrey failed to make enough of an impact in their opener, suffering their second defeat in their last three matches across all competitions.

They have failed to win their last seven meetings versus MLS opposition in normal time, defeating the New York Red Bulls on penalties last year.

Matias Almeyda has lost two of his three competitive games as this team’s head coach, with his only triumph coming at Atlas in Liga MX action earlier this month (2-0).

The 2023 Leagues Cup semi-finalists will aim to win their first match in 90 minutes against an MLS side in this tournament on Saturday since beating Los Angeles FC 3-2 in the quarter-finals three years ago.

They have conceded first in eight of their last nine matches in this competition, going on to win on two of those occasions.

On Saturday they can maintain their 100% record all-time against Miami, winning both legs of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie versus the Herons in the 2024 quarter-finals.

Inter Miami Leagues Cup form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

Monterrey Leagues Cup form:

Monterrey form (all competitions):

Team News

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A nose injury may keep German Berterame out of the Miami fold on Saturday, Gonzalo Lujan has a calf strain, David Ayala is dealing with an adductor issue, Tadeo Allende has a problem with his knee and Luis Suarez is suspended.

Lionel Messi broke the all-time Leagues Cup scoring record on matchday one, netting his 13th and 14th goals in the competition, with Telasco Segovia and Micael also scoring against San Luis.

Muscle discomfort may prevent Erick Aguirre from featuring for Monterrey once again, and Hugo Cuypers scored their only goal in the latter stages against Orlando City.

Diego Rossi has never lost a match against the Herons, with the former Columbus Crew striker netting a brace the last time he faced them in the Leagues Cup, helping his former team eliminate Miami 3-2 in 2024.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Rios Novo; Fray, Caicedo, Micael, Reguilon; Bright, Casemiro, De Paul; Messi, Pinter, Segovia

Monterrey possible starting lineup:

Cardenas; Chavez, Salcedo, Reyes, Arteaga; de la Rosa, Ambriz; Ocampos, Rossi, Fimbres; Cuypers

We say: Inter Miami 3-1 Monterrey

Miami boast far too many weapons that can make the difference, and given the Mexicans’ form against MLS opposition, we do not expect the visitors will be able to turn things around this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.