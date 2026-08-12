Preview: Telstar vs. Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

A week after stunning NEC in Nijmegen, Telstar return to home comforts at BUKO Stadion on Friday when they take on Sparta Rotterdam in matchday two of the new Eredivisie season.

Both teams faced off during pre-season, with Sparta winning 1-0, but Telstar's overall results have improved since, while the Rotterdam side have gone off the boil.

Match preview

The statistics from Telstar's opening weekend encounter were expected: the Nijmegen outfit had more possession - 71% - and outshot the White Lions 27-8; however, what significantly stood out was the outcome, with Henk Brugge's men winning 2-1.

That outcome was undeniably helped by going two goals up in the opening half-hour, the first of which came in the opening minute, and adding another gave De Witte Leeuwen something to hold onto.

Not even a Kaj Sierhuis strike for NEC in the 82nd minute made them panic, as Brugge's men held out for a positive result to start the season, thereby picking up where they left off at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Telstar won three of their concluding four matches to end the season, drawing the other away at NEC.

This time, they beat their Nijmegen hosts to begin the season positively, and they are undeniable favourites to extend their five-match unbeaten sequence against Sparta to kickstart the second round of games in the Dutch top flight.

© Imago

Despite beating Telstar, then led by Anthony Correia, 1-0 in Rotterdam last season, the Castle Lords will not have fond memories of 25-26's corresponding fixture against Friday's opponents: a 4-1 thrashing, albeit three Telstar goals came in the final 20 minutes.

Indeed, travelling supporters will hope for a different outcome this time, even if their team's ongoing results do not inspire much confidence.

Since beating Telstar in the off-season, Rogier Meijer's men failed to win any more tune-up games - losing two and drawing as many - before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Feyenoord in the Rotterdam derby.

Perhaps more worrisome for Meijer, though, is the drop-off in goalscoring in his side, whose initial 3.4 goals per match after five tune-up fixtures has since slipped to 0.33 over the recent three games.

While it would be an oversight to consider that pre-season results often oscillate between encouraging and displeasing, and taking note that Feyenoord were favourites for the derby, not securing the right results over the coming gameweeks could prompt raised eyebrows for anyone of a Sparta persuasion.

Telstar Eredivisie form:

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

Telstar looked to come through matchday one unscathed, leaving them with a full squad for their league opener in front of their fans.

Patrick Brouwer effectively decided the game in Nijmegen, scoring and assisting in the 2-1 win, and the attacking midfielder attempts to continue his fine start to the season when Sparta visit.

Admittedly also impressing was central defensive debutant Abdelnour Soualhia - on loan from AZ Alkmaar - and Ronald Koeman Jr, the latter of whom made three saves in the success at Champions League-chasing NEC.

Sparta did not seem to suffer any injury issues in last weekend's derby defeat, giving Meijer a healthy squad for Friday's league match.

Having made a few commendable saves in the loss to Feyenoord, Filip Bednarek will hope for a far more easygoing evening in Velsen-Zuid, while Bas Kuipers will aim to maintain the same level of defensive performance and carry significant threat at the other end, too.

Shunsuke Mito had a quiet game in the derby, but the attacking midfielder remains the away side's leading attacking threat - highlighted by last season's seven goals and three assists - a tally outdone by only Tobias Lauritsen (12), who has since joined Sampdoria.

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman Jr; Alders, Soualhia, Peersman, Hardveld; Rossen, Owusu; Mendes, Brouwer, Hetli; Seedorf

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Bednarek; Mates, Verschuren, Martins Indi, Kuipers; Young, Toornstra; Terho, Mito, Santos; Thorisson

We say: Telstar 2-0 Sparta Rotterdam

Given Sparta's lack of goalscoring or winning momentum, it is hard to make a genuine case for them triumphing at BUKO Stadion.

Form is on Telstar's side, and buoyed by an opening triumph, they should get the better of the Castle Lords to extend their commendable Eredivisie form, going back to last season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.