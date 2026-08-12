Tottenham transfer news: Spurs look to reach agreement as £70m attacker 'informs' club of exit plans

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to reach an agreement to sign Manchester City winger Savinho in the coming days.

This has been a massive transfer window for Spurs, who have spent nearly £240m on several new players as Roberto De Zerbi looks to sculpt the squad in his own image.

The North London club are still keen to add one more attacker before the end of the window and have explored several options, including Savinho.

Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo was reportedly targeted, but the chances of landing the Netherlands international appear slim.

Spurs are also reportedly looking to hijack a deal for Lille attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo, but they now appear to be back in the race for Savinho.

Tottenham receive Savinho transfer boost?

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According to ESPN Brazil’s Bruno Andrade (h/t Sport Witness), Spurs are expected to meet Manchester City's demands for Savinho, with the deal potentially being completed soon.

The journalist claims that Tottenham are preparing to meet City's valuation, which is understood to be above £70m (€81m).

Savinho has reportedly informed Enzo Maresca and Manchester City's hierarchy that he does not want to remain at the club.

Furthermore, the Brazilian has already spoken to De Zerbi on more than one occasion, and Spurs believe they can complete the deal in the coming days.

Manchester City transfer stance on Savinho

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Savinho joined Man City in the summer of 2024 and has made 84 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring seven goals.

At one stage, it appeared that Spurs had cooled their interest after negotiations stalled, but the situation now appears to be moving in their favour.

Manchester City would reportedly be willing to offload Savinho, but they want to sign a replacement before sanctioning his departure, meaning the saga could run until the end of the transfer window.