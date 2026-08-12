PSG vs. Aston Villa team news: UEFA Super Cup final starting lineups confirmed as Luis Enrique, Unai Emery make key decisions

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has selected teenager Brian Madjo in his starting lineup for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain.

With the 17-year-old having been granted permission to start playing competitive games for Villa, Emery takes the earliest opportunity to see how the starlet fares on a major stage.

There is also a surprise start for academy graduate George Hemmings, who will feature as a number 10.

John McGinn had been viewed as a doubt after sustaining a knee issue in a recent friendly, but the Scotland international will start on the right flank.

New signing Joao Gomes lines up in central midfield alongside Boubacar Kamara, who has recently returned from a serious knee injury.

Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof partners Pau Torres in the centre of defence, with Ezri Konsa among the players missing due to reaching the latter stages of the World Cup with their respective nations.

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Ex-Villa defender Digne starts on PSG substitutes' bench

As for PSG, Luis Enrique has named Lucas Digne - who signed from Aston Villa just a few days ago - on the substitutes' bench.

The Spaniard has selected a strong PSG XI which features new signing Maghnes Akliouche on the flank.

With Ousmane Dembele named among the replacements, Desire Doue will play as the number nine.

As many as nine of this team started the 2026 Champions League final, with Warren Zaire-Emery joining Akliouche as the only fresh faces from that game.

Paris Saint-Germain XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Akliouche, Doue, Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Barcola, Beraldo, Chevalier, Dembele, Digne, Fernandez, Hernandez, Mayulu, Mbaye, Ndjantou, Ruiz, Zabarnyi

Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Gomes, Kamara, Hemmings; McGinn, Madjo, Buendia

Subs: Wright, Asemota, Mings, Barkley, Abraham, Bogarde, Nedeljkovic, Alysson, Cisse, Rowe, Burrowes, Lynch