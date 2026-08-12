Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'reignite' interest in £60m star while talks held for Cristian Romero

Arsenal have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his options at the back.

The Premier League champions are keen to add an experienced defender with William Saliba set to miss the start of the season due to a back injury.

Jurrien Timber is also expected to be unavailable for the opening weeks of the campaign after missing the 2026 World Cup with the Netherlands because of an ongoing groin problem.

Arsenal reignite interest in Ezri Konsa?

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Arsenal have already tested Villa's resolve with an offer for Konsa, but their initial £30m proposal for the England international was swiftly rejected.

The Villans are understood to be demanding a fee in the region of £60m, a valuation Arsenal have no desire to meet, although the Gunners accept that a significant improvement on their first offer may be required.

Following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, Arsenal's attention has now turned towards strengthening their defence, and according to BBC Sport, they have renewed their interest in Konsa.

The 28-year-old has amassed 231 Premier League appearances and offers the kind of versatility that could make him particularly attractive to Arteta, having established himself as a centre-back who can also operate effectively at right-back.

Konsa remains on holiday following England's World Cup campaign and will not be involved when Villa face Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's Super Cup, leaving his immediate future somewhat unclear.

Whether Villa would even entertain the prospect of selling a key member of their defence for anything below their £60m valuation remains to be seen, particularly with the new season now rapidly approaching.

Arsenal also keen on Cristian Romero?

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Konsa is not the only experienced centre-back on Arsenal's radar, with the Gunners also reportedly holding exploratory talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential move for captain Cristian Romero.

The Argentina international is widely expected to leave Spurs this summer, with Atletico Madrid currently thought to be leading the race for his signature.

However, Tottenham are reportedly unwilling to entertain the prospect of selling Romero to their fierce North London rivals, making an Arsenal move particularly difficult to envisage.

Even if the Gunners can tempt Spurs into discussions, the rivalry between the two clubs means any deal would carry considerably more baggage than a conventional transfer.