Man City transfer news today: Enzo Fernandez update, £51.2m Rodri stance

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Thursday, August 13!

Midfield comings and goings continue to dominate the market talk at the Etihad Stadium, where major updates on both Enzo Fernandez and Rodri have landed over the past 24 hours.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man City done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 13?

The Rodri to Barcelona saga produced its most concrete figure yet when the Blaugrana submitted a formal bid of €60m (£51.2m) for the Spaniard, a proposal City promptly rejected on the basis that they want a larger fee for a player in the final year of his contract.

The mood from those close to the negotiations suggests an offer of around €70m (£59.8m) - particularly one with a favourable add-on structure - could be the figure at which City's position becomes more flexible, with Barcelona described as remaining optimistic that a deal will eventually be reached.

City's urgency on the Enzo Fernandez question is directly linked to the Rodri situation, with Chelsea having set a 5pm Friday deadline for the Sky Blues to submit a formal bid of £120m for the Argentina midfielder.

Enzo Maresca is said to view Fernandez as his dream solution to replacing Rodri given their close working relationship at Stamford Bridge, and if City are prepared to sell the latter and raise funds accordingly, meeting Chelsea's deadline becomes considerably more achievable.

Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi's personal terms are understood to be agreed in principle, but there has still been no major club-to-club breakthrough as Les Dogues hold out for an £85m sum.