Transfer news and rumours today: Villa 'talks' over relegated defender, Newcastle find Tonali replacement

Another busy morning in the transfer market sees Premier League clubs continue to shape their squads ahead of the new season, with Aston Villa exploring defensive options and Newcastle United drawing up plans for a midfield reshuffle.

Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer rumours and developments from across the Premier League this morning.

Villa hold Aaron Wan-Bissaka talks

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Aston Villa have reportedly held exploratory talks over a potential move for West Ham United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to The Athletic, the 28-year-old is among Villa's targets at right-back as Unai Emery looks to provide competition for Matty Cash.

Villa previously explored a move for Emerson Royal, but a deal for the former Tottenham Hotspur defender failed to materialise, while Kosta Nedeljkovic is attracting interest from Rangers and other clubs.

West Ham are understood to be open to selling Wan-Bissaka following their relegation to the Championship, with the Hammers valuing the former Manchester United man at around £25 million.

Wan-Bissaka made 25 Premier League appearances last season and has two years remaining on his current contract, having joined West Ham from Manchester United in 2024.

Hull close in on Mert Komur deal

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Hull City are reportedly increasingly confident of completing a deal for Augsburg midfielder Mert Komur.

According to TEAMtalk, the newly-promoted Premier League side have seen multiple bids rejected but believe they are now close to matching the Bundesliga club's valuation of the 21-year-old.

Hull's latest offer was worth €12 million (£10 million), including add-ons, but Augsburg have indicated that they want a higher fee before agreeing to a sale.

The Tigers have already agreed personal terms with Komur, who is said to be keen on moving to the MKM Stadium and sees the opportunity as an attractive next step in his career.

The attacking midfielder scored twice and provided four assists in 28 Bundesliga appearances last season, starting 17 of those matches, and Hull remain hopeful of finding a breakthrough in negotiations.

Newcastle identify Carlos Baleba as Sandro Tonali replacement

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Newcastle United have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba as a potential target as they consider their options in midfield.

According to the Daily Mail, new Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle is an admirer of the Cameroon international, who has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Baleba is now on Newcastle's radar as they assess potential replacements for Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, although there is currently no active deal for the 22-year-old.

The Brighton midfielder is presently injured, meaning any potential move would likely depend on his recovery and Newcastle's plans later in the window.

Nevertheless, Baleba is a player the Magpies are monitoring closely as they look to reshape their midfield ahead of the new campaign.