What Lewis‑Skelly did after scoring speaks volumes about Arsenal future amid Chelsea, Man Utd links

Myles Lewis-Skelly appeared to send a clear message about his Arsenal future after scoring against Como on Wednesday evening.

The academy graduate tapped the Arsenal badge on his shirt several times before blowing a kiss towards the Emirates Stadium crowd.

With Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly interested in the youngster, the gesture could hardly have been more timely.

Myles Lewis-Skelly makes his feelings clear after scoring vs Como

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Lewis-Skelly opened the scoring in Arsenal's 1-1 friendly draw with Como, delivering another reminder of his attacking quality for an experimental Gunners side.

The 19-year-old has found himself at the centre of transfer speculation in recent days, with reports claiming Arsenal could be prepared to listen to offers of around £45 million. Chelsea and United have both been linked with a move, while Lewis-Skelly's versatility has understandably made him an attractive proposition to rival clubs.

However, his reaction after scoring appeared to underline where his own preference lies.

After finding the net, Lewis-Skelly repeatedly tapped the Arsenal badge before blowing a kiss towards the supporters inside the Emirates. It was a small gesture, but one that will surely delight Gunners fans amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Should Arsenal sell Lewis-Skelly this summer?

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Quite simply, Arsenal would be foolish to sell Lewis-Skelly.

The 19-year-old is not just a useful squad player capable of covering two positions. He is a genuinely exciting young talent who has already demonstrated that he can perform at the highest level.

His ability to operate at left-back or in central midfield gives Mikel Arteta enormous tactical flexibility, while his technical quality and confidence in possession make him particularly suited to Arsenal's style.

That becomes even more important after the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.

With Arsenal now building arguably the deepest squad of Arteta's reign, Lewis-Skelly can develop without being forced to fill in the gaps every week - and that should allow Arteta to mould him into whatever type of player he ultimately believes Arsenal need.

Selling him for £45 million might look attractive on a balance sheet, but the Premier League champions are at the stage where developing elite young talent should be every bit as important as generating transfer income.

Lewis-Skelly is a boyhood Arsenal fan, appears desperate to remain at the club and has the potential to become a cornerstone of Arteta's team for years to come, so letting him join Chelsea or Manchester United would be a travesty.