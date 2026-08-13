Aston Villa: who is Brian Madjo, the wonderkid who terrorised Paris Saint-Germain's defence?

Aston Villa finished runners-up in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, but they have every reason to celebrate. Unai Emery watched a 17-year-old put in a superb performance, scoring the club's only goal in a 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish manager showed real courage in selecting Brian Madjo against the two-time Champions League holders, and the youngster proved it was a well-justified decision.

Madjo becomes youngest scorer in Super Cup history

© Imago / IPA Sport / ABACA

In 72 minutes on the pitch, the 6ft 4in centre-forward showed no fear taking on a formidable centre-back pairing, displaying real physical strength to win duels in the air, in pace and in close combat. Comparisons with Didier Drogba and Romelu Lukaku did not feel misplaced.

Just before half-time, the forward got the better of Willian Pacho, one of the best defenders in the world, to convert a difficult cross from John McGinn at the back post, becoming the youngest player to score in the Super Cup, at 17 years and 212 days old, overtaking Patrick Kluivert's record from 1996.

Earlier in the match, Madjo had already left the Ecuadorian defender on the floor in a challenge inside the box before firing a shot straight at Matvey Safonov and then hitting the post.

The young English forward, like any teenager, still has room to improve his decision-making, having missed a couple of clear chances, including one against Pacho and a free header at the back post from another McGinn cross.

'These experiences and having days like today are very important,' manager Unai Emery said of Madjo and fellow youngster George Hemmings. 'They showed how they are learning after their hard work. This is the way.'

The goal against Paris Saint-Germain continued his strong pre-season form, having already scored four goals during that period. Madjo has followed an unusual path in football, but on an elite stage, he showed he could become a real source of joy for Aston Villa in the future.

Madjo was developed in Luxembourg and represented the country, but chose England

© Imago / Sportimage

Born in January 2009 in England, Brian Madjo has Cameroonian parents and is the son of Guy Madjo, a former forward who had a career in English football.

The youngster, however, was developed as a footballer in Luxembourg. In the small Western European country, he took his first steps in the sport with Marisca Mersch and RU Luxembourg.

As a result, he represented Luxembourg's senior national team in March last year, before receiving a call-up from England's Under-17s in September and accepting it.

Thanks to his powerful, quick profile, exactly what modern football demands, he moved to French football's top division in 2023, joining Metz, before earning his first professional contract months later.

In August 2025, after two years in the academy, he became the club's youngest-ever player to feature in Ligue 1.

In January this year came the move to Aston Villa for a surprising fee of £10m, for a player who, in theory, should not even have been eligible to play given his age and his development in Luxembourg. The Villans had to turn to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to secure Madjo's registration.

Available to Emery, the youngster is expected to feature regularly this season, competing with Tammy Abraham for the role of immediate backup to first-choice striker Ollie Watkins in a campaign that will include the Premier League, the Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

In his first appearance of the 2026-27 season, he won that battle and showed exactly why he deserved it.