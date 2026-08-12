PSG 2-1 Aston Villa: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Desire Doue secures UEFA Super Cup success for Paris giants

Desire Doue scored the winner Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain beat Europa League victors Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sent PSG into a 20th-minute lead, but Villa struck back before the interval, with 17-year-old Brian Madjo finding the back of the net on his debut for the club.

Villa were unable to kick on, though, and the contest was ultimately decided by Doue, who was initially flagged offside before intervention from VAR led to his goal being awarded.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

VICTORY !!!!! ?



Paris Saint-Germain clinches another European Cup on our birthday! ❤️?#PSGAVFC pic.twitter.com/fnJYmWOc7D — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 12, 2026

Back-to-back Champions League winners become back-to-back UEFA Super Cup winners. This was not a PSG team at their best, but it is an outfit that know how to get the job done.

It will take time for PSG to reach their top level given the number of important players that have been away in pre-season, but it was not a surprise that Doue and Ousmane Dembele were so instrumental, even without featuring since the 2026 World Cup concluded.

Villa deserve credit for what was a battling performance, and Madjo's goal and performance will be one of the main talking points - the teenager looks like a super player.

Head coach Unai Emery will be able to take plenty of positives from the match, but the English club were simply undone by two excellent goals from two elite forwards.

Winning silverware will never become tiring, and this PSG outfit will now be bidding to make it three straight Champions League crowns in 2026-27.

PSG vs. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia goal vs. Aston Villa (20th min, PSG 1-0 Aston Villa)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia puts PSG 1-0 ahead vs Aston Villa ?



? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/BIf8njpaSx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 12, 2026

PSG make the breakthrough in the 20th minute of the match, as Kvaratskhelia smashes one into the back of the net after working some space inside the penalty box. What a strike!

Brian Madjo goal vs. PSG (45th min, PSG 1-1 Aston Villa)

Brian Madjo at 17-years-old scores in the UEFA Super Cup Final ?



? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/PccX7FxjAr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 12, 2026

Villa level the scores in the 45th minute of the UEFA Super Cup, and it is Madjo with the goal, as the 17-year-old fires a deep cross from John McGinn into the back of the net.

What a moment for Madjo!

Desire Doue goal vs. Aston Villa (61st min, PSG 2-1 Aston Villa)

Desire Doue puts PSG 2-1 ahead despite originally being flagged offside ?



? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/vnMIZCWJaj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 12, 2026

PSG regain the lead in the 61st minute of the clash, as Doue races onto a pass from Dembele before curling the ball into the far corner of the net.

Doue is initially flagged offside, but intervention from VAR leads to the decision being overturned.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DESIRE DOUE

Doue was the star of the show for PSG here.

The 21-year-old's standout moment was clearly his excellent finish to make it 2-1, but the attacker's overall work was sensational, and he caused Villa so many issues in the UEFA Super Cup.

PSG vs. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: PSG 61%-39% Aston Villa

Shots: PSG 12-15 Aston Villa

Shots on target: PSG 6-4 Aston Villa

Corners: PSG 0-2 Aston Villa

Fouls: PSG 11-13 Aston Villa

BEST STATS

17 - Aged 17y 212d, Aston Villa's Brian Madjo is the youngest player to start a UEFA Super Cup final on record (since 2006).



Eclipse. pic.twitter.com/sGhPZk3IT2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2026

Imagine telling 17-year-old Brian Madjo that he'd become the youngest goalscorer in Super Cup final history against PSG ?



A dream come true ? pic.twitter.com/XqC6xp1RKf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 12, 2026

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in his last 15 games across all competitions:



⚽️ 11 goals

?️ 4 assists



Best winger in the world? ? pic.twitter.com/pm0NCBQ0Ww — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 12, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Villa will play their final pre-season match of the summer against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday afternoon.

PSG, meanwhile, will now turn their attentions to the French Super Cup, which comes against Lens on Sunday night.