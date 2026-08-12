Leeds 1-1 Man United: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Red Devils triumph on penalties to win Boyle Sports Cup

Manchester United won the Boyle Sports Cup in Dublin on Wednesday night courtesy of a penalty-shootout victory over fellow Premier League side Leeds United.

The two teams could not be separated in normal time, with Brenden Aaronson cancelling out an opener from Joshua Zirkzee, so penalties were required to determine the winner of the pre-season clash.

Leeds missed two of their six spot kicks, while Man United only failed to register from one, with Red Devils defender Noussair Mazraoui deciding the contest with a cool penalty.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / PA Images

Another trophy in the bag for Michael Carrick. They all count.

Man United won the Snapdragon Cup earlier this summer with a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, and the Red Devils lifted the Boyle Sports Cup on Wednesday with a victory over Leeds.

It was another positive performance from Man United, who have had a very successful pre-season, and their preparations will now finish against AC Milan on Saturday.

Leeds have also had a strong summer and showed their quality throughout, but if this were a boxing match, Man United would have won on points.

Zirkzee and Bryan Mbeumo were both impressive in the final third of the field, while debutant Tynan Thompson showed why the Red Devils have signed him from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

It might be pre-season, but this was Leeds against Man United, which is always a big football match, and winning is a feeling that will never, ever become boring.

LEEDS VS. MAN UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Joshua Zirkzee goal vs. Leeds (16th min, Leeds 0-1 Man United)

Devastating counterattack! ?



Manchester United break and Joshua Zirkzee is there to finish it off ? pic.twitter.com/y6QHbZMi7n — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 12, 2026

Man United take the lead in the 16th minute of the match, as Zirkzee fires an Mbeumo cross into the back of the net. What a terrific counter-attack from the Red Devils.

Brenden Aaronson goal vs. Man United (29th min, Leeds 1-1 Man United)

Leeds hit back with their first shot on target! ?



Brenden Aaronson with a cool finish ? pic.twitter.com/5WsSZY41j6 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 12, 2026

Leeds level the scores in the 29th minute, as Aaronson smashes one into the back of the net following smart work from Dan James, who took the ball off Tyler Fletcher.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOSHUA ZIRKZEE

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Zirkzee's future, but the Dutchman came up with an excellent goal for the Red Devils, while his overall performance was strong.

Has the forward done enough to stay at Old Trafford this summer?

LEEDS VS. MAN UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Leeds 59%-41% Man United

Shots: Leeds 15-13 Man United

Shots on target: Leeds 4-5 Man United

Corners: Leeds 8-0 Man United

Fouls: Leeds 12-7 Man United

WHAT NEXT?

Man United will round off their preparations for the new campaign with their final friendly of the summer against Ruben Amorim's AC Milan in Poland on Saturday.

Leeds, meanwhile, will conclude their pre-season against German outfit Augsburg on the same afternoon.