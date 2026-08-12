Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Vitoria de Guimaraes - prediction, team news, lineups

Sporting Lisbon look to secure their first victory of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign when they welcome Vitoria de Guimaraes to Estadio Jose Alvalade on Friday for the opening fixture of matchday two.

Rui Borges’s side were held to a 2-2 draw at Estrela Amadora in last weekend’s opener, while Tiago Margarido’s men suffered a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Arouca.

Match preview

Having won each of their four pre-season matches convincingly, Sporting looked well prepared to put last season’s disappointments behind them, making their failure to hold on to a two-goal lead at Estrela all the more frustrating.

The Lions looked in control after Rodrigo Zalazar and Fotis Ioannidis put them two goals ahead, but Estrela fought back late on to earn a share of the spoils and leave Sporting with only one point from their opening fixture.

That marked a poor start for a side looking to reclaim the Primeira Liga crown after failing to on their three-peat quest last season, finishing runners-up, while also surrendering their Taca de Portugal crown with a shock final defeat to second-tier Torreense.

Having ended 2025-26 without a trophy, a victory this weekend would at least ease some of the recent disappointment for the Lions, who can take confidence from winning 13 of their 17 home league matches last term (D2, L2).

Sporting have also been dominant at Alvalade in this fixture, winning 13 of their last 15 meetings with Vitoria at the ground (D2), including each of the most recent nine, although encounters outside Lisbon have been less one-sided.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Indeed, the Guimaraes club have avoided defeat in three of their last seven meetings with Sporting across all competitions, winning two, including a famous 2-1 success on their way to lifting the Taca da Liga last term and ending a 13-year wait for a major trophy.

That cup triumph failed to translate into their league campaign, however, as Vitoria finished ninth in the Primeira Liga in 2025-26, their lowest position in eight years, following a managerial change that saw Luis Pinto replaced by Gil Lameiras in March.

Margarido’s first competitive game in charge ended in disappointment, not through a lack of opportunities but because of his side’s wastefulness in front of goal, with the Conquerors registering 24 shots and 2.28 xG against Arouca but failing to make their chances.

A trip to the Alvalade is hardly an ideal fixture for Vitoria to bounce back, particularly given their struggles on the road last season, when they lost 11 of their 17 away league matches, the most in the division.

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

D

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Bruno de Carvalho / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Sporting will once again be without new summer signing Ibrahim Ba, who is nursing a muscle injury sustained during his time at Famalicao, while Joao Simoes remains sidelined with a foot problem.

Daniel Braganca and Pedro Goncalves (Pote) were both absent for the closing pre-season match and last weekend's opener as they continue to be linked with departures from Alvalade, leaving their involvement on Friday uncertain.

Last season’s top scorer Luis Suarez was surprisingly left out of the starting lineup against Estrela, giving Ioannidis the opportunity to lead the line, and the Greek striker took his chance by finding the net, leaving Borges with a decision to make this weekend.

Zalazar marked his first competitive appearance for the Lions with a goal and an assist last weekend and is expected to retain his place in the number 10 role, while Luis Guilherme is pushing for a start on the wings.

Vitoria are sweating over the fitness of attacker Gustavo Silva, who was stretchered off during the closing stages of last week’s defeat to Arouca and is doubtful for this encounter.

Margarido could be tempted to make changes upfront after his side’s profligacy last time out, although Alioune Ndoye could be given the benefit of the doubt because of his record in this fixture.

The 24-year-old attacker scored a brace when both sides met in last season’s Taca da Liga semi-final and will be looking to once again lead the Conquerors to victory against the Lions.

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Vagiannidis, Quaresma, Inacio, Dias; Altimira, Doumbia; Catamo, Zalazar, Guilherme; Ioannidis

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Zych; Mendes, Rivas, Balieiro, Maga; Beni, Nogueira; Camara, Samu, Arcanjo; Ndoye

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Sporting are favourites heading into this encounter, considering their dominant home record in this fixture, and they will be eager to pick up maximum points after last weekend’s disappointment.

Vitoria will also be aiming for an improved result after their defeat to Arouca, but they face a daunting task against one of the league’s top sides, although we expect them to find the net after showing their ability to create chances, even if the hosts should ultimately come out on top.

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