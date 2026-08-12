Transfer news and rumours today: Jadon Sancho's transfer blow, Lucas Bergvall makes stunning Spurs demand, Kalvin Phillips moves

Fiorentina have reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on a free transfer this summer.

The 26-year-old attacker is currently available on the open market after his contract at Old Trafford officially expired at the end of June.

The wide playmaker spent the second half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Aston Villa, where he featured 13 times in the Europa League - starting eight times - en route to Unai Emery's side securing the continental title.

Despite that recent continental success, the Red Devils decided against extending his existing deal in the North West.

As a result, his representatives are desperately scouring Europe to find a suitable new home for the 23-cap England international ahead of the upcoming season.

According to Get Football News Italy, Sancho's entourage explicitly contacted Fiorentina two weeks ago to gauge their interest in a potential move for the Englishman.

However, the Serie A side are believed to have swiftly rejected the idea of bringing the former Borussia Dortmund star to Florence.

The club's firm stance is believed to be largely driven by lingering concerns regarding his inconsistent performances and overall track record in recent years.

Sancho remains a free agent after leaving Man Utd, and it remains to be seen whether the ex-Dortmund man will find one before the free agency window closes.

Spurs reject 'huge bids' from Premier League rivals for talented midfielder

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Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be battling to retain the services of talented midfielder Lucas Bergvall during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old Sweden international recently returned from representing his country at the 2026 World Cup and is seemingly desperate for regular first-team football.

According to football.london, Bergvall's growing concerns over playing time under Roberto De Zerbi is believed to have been heavily exacerbated by the recently sanctioned massive £185m double swoop for central midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali to bolster their engine room.

Those deals are understood to have caused Bergvall to formally inform the club of his desire to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere to ensure his continuous development is not stalled.

Despite his clear stance regarding a potential departure, Spurs have reportedly rejected recent summer approaches from both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

The North London clubs are said to be incredibly reluctant to part ways with the talented youngster and value him at upwards of £60m.

Bergvall only penned a lucrative six-year contract extension last year, meaning the club remain under zero immediate financial pressure to sanction a sale.

Englishman departs Man City until 2027

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Kalvin Phillips has rejoined Sheffield United on a season-long loan for the 2026-27 campaign.

The 30-year-old previously spent the second half of last season at Bramall Lane but endured a frustrating spell heavily disrupted by misfortune.

After arriving in South Yorkshire in February 2026, the combative midfielder was restricted to just three appearances across all competitions.

Phillips's initial stint was abruptly curtailed when he first got sent off during a fiery local derby clash against Sheffield Wednesday before sustaining an injury that ruled him out for the season.

Despite those previous setbacks, Chris Wilder has now successfully brought the experienced England international back to the club to bolster his midfield ranks.

The former Leeds United academy graduate has now put pen to paper on a temporary deal that will keep him in the Championship for the entire season.

Wilder recently revealed that both parties remained in constant dialogue throughout the summer and were incredibly eager to facilitate a swift reunion.

Phillips will have one year remaining on his Man City contract when he returns to the club in summer 2027.