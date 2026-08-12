Enzo Fernandez to Man City: Chelsea set 'strict deadline' for £120-valued midfield star

Chelsea have reportedly issued a strict ultimatum to Manchester City regarding their pursuit of Argentina international Enzo Fernandez this summer.

Man City's interest is an upshot of Enzo Maresca's desire to work with the midfielder again, having managed the Argentina international at Chelsea.

The Italian manager is believed to have made the former Benfica man his primary target, aiming to continue what was previously a strong working relationship with the World Cup winner during his own tenure at Stamford Bridge.

However, the London club are understood to be demanding a staggering £120m fee to sanction his departure, despite fresh reports suggesting he may be sold for a lower fee.

Chelsea set 'strict deadline' for Fernandez transfer

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea have told Manchester City they must submit a formal bid by 5pm on Friday to have any shot at securing the midfielder.

If the defending champions fail to meet this specific deadline and valuation, the Blues have absolutely no intention of selling Fernandez during this current window.

The former Benfica currently has six years remaining on his lucrative contract after arriving from Benfica for approximately £107m in January 2023.

City must now decide whether to match those massive financial demands or fully focus their attention on alternative targets.

Will Bouaddi or Fernandez replace Rodri at Man City?

© Iconsport / Azzuu/Victor Joly/Alamy

Man City's sudden urgency to recruit midfield reinforcements is heavily driven by Barcelona's ongoing pursuit of established lynchpin Rodri.

The Spanish giants recently saw an initial bid firmly rejected but remain desperate to lure the influential midfielder to Camp Nou.

To soften the blow of a potential exit, City are currently closing in on an £85m deal for highly rated Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The 18-year-old Morocco international has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Etihad Stadium hierarchy as Maresca prepares to reshape his squad.

Fernandez, though, is not of the same profile as Rodri, with the 2022 World Cup winner better at crashing the box than at the out-of-possession work required to play at the Spaniard's high level.