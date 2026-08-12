Marcus Rashford latest: Man United head coach Michael Carrick drops major update on attacker's future

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has dropped a strong hint that Marcus Rashford will be staying with the Red Devils beyond the end of this summer's transfer window.

Barcelona decided against signing Rashford on a permanent basis despite the England international having a positive loan spell at the club during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 14 goals and registering 14 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Rashford's Man United career looked to be over when he fell out with former Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim, which led to the forward joining Aston Villa on loan in January 2025.

However, Barcelona's decision not to acquire the 28-year-old on a permanent basis has led to him returning to Man United this summer.

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Carrick suggests Rashford will be staying at Man United

The forward was not involved in Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Leeds United but is due to be involved against AC Milan on Saturday.

After the clash with Leeds, which Man United won on penalties following a 1-1 draw, Carrick suggested that Rashford would be staying at Old Trafford this summer.

"He's our player. He's come back great. He's just like any other player. I've known Marcus a long time. He gives us something a little bit different," Carrick told ITV Sport.

"He has been in great spirits since he's been back, he's been back two or three days, trained, and it's pretty normal to be honest. We are looking forward to the start of the season."

The forward has 138 goals and 79 assists in his 426 appearances for Man United in all competitions, while his contract with the Red Devils is due to run until June 2028.

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Rashford future: What happens now?

The plan is for Rashford to be involved against AC Milan on Saturday, with the forward potentially earning some minutes off the bench this weekend.

Rashford could then be in the squad when Man United open their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against newly-promoted Hull City on August 22.

An exit this summer has still not been completely ruled out, but it is likely that the attacker will stay at Old Trafford beyond the transfer deadline.