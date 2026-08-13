Bradley Barcola to Liverpool: Major boost for Reds as PSG chief breaks silence on rumours after Super Cup snub

Liverpool have seemingly been handed a transfer boost after Bradley Barcola played no part in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 UEFA Super Cup win over Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old French winger, widely reported to be Liverpool's primary transfer target this summer, did not play a single minute of the encounter in Austria.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue ensured the reigning Champions League winners hoisted their second consecutive European silverware in Salzburg.

However, not granting Bradley Barcola a single minute on the pitch immediately set off transfer alarm bells across the continent.

Luis Enrique used all five substitutions, with Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Hernandez, Fabian Ruiz, Senny Mayulu and Lucas Beraldo trusted instead for varying reasons.

Nasser Al Khelaifi refuses to rule out Barcola exit

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Adding significant momentum to the transfer saga, PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi directly addressed the immediate future of the French international following the trophy presentation.

Speaking to French broadcaster Canal Plus, the PSG chief noticeably refused to dismiss the ongoing rumours surrounding the wide forward.

“We’re working calmly, we don’t talk too much, we do. I can’t say whether he will leave or not," said Al Khelaifi via Fabrizio Romano. “Today, he is a PSG player. We’ll see!"

?? PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi on Bradley Barcola: “We’re working calmly, we don’t talk too much, we do. I can’t say whether he will leave or not…”.



“Today, he is a PSG player. We’ll see!”, told Canal Plus.



The story from May, confirmed: Barcola is not untouchable. ? pic.twitter.com/vq09Re8KWh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026

Will Liverpool agree a massive deal for Barcola?

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Liverpool are understood to have identified Barcola as their primary attacking target this summer and are actively negotiating a potential deal ahead of the impending deadline.

Acquiring a player of his calibre would be a major statement of intent from the Premier League heavyweights as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of Andoni Iraola's maiden season on Merseyside.

Most importantly, finalising the complicated deal also brings the club closer to potentially replacing Mohamed Salah, who has since departed Anfield for Trabzonspor this summer.

If the Reds can successfully bridge the current valuation gap with PSG, Barcola could soon be dominating the left flank at Anfield.