Chelsea transfer news: Pedro Neto sparks four-club Premier League scramble, including Manchester City

Pedro Neto's future at Chelsea has once again become a talking point in the transfer market.

According to the BBC, four Premier League clubs have shown interest in the 26-year-old Portuguese forward, including Manchester City. The report did not reveal which other clubs are on the list.

This comes as Neto is not among the players considered indispensable by Chelsea. The London club, therefore, have not closed the door on a departure before the window shuts, though they have set one key condition: it will take a significant offer to convince the Blues.

Neto joined Stamford Bridge in August 2024, signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers for around £54m. At the time, Chelsea invested in a player who had stood out for his ability to accelerate play, carry the ball and create chances, despite a history of injuries.

Two years on, the Portuguese could once again become a market opportunity.

Manchester City could reunite Pedro Neto with Maresca

© Imago / John Patrick Fletcher / Action Plus

The main party interested is Manchester City, according to the BBC. Any potential transfer would come with an added element: Neto would be reunited with Enzo Maresca, the manager he worked under at Chelsea before the Italian's departure last season.

The relationship between the two is seen as one of the factors that could favour a move. The Portuguese was reportedly among the players frustrated by Maresca's exit, and the manager knows his qualities well, along with how best to utilise him.

Maresca, in fact, had already highlighted Neto's importance during his first season at Chelsea. At Manchester City, he would find a squad in which the ability to operate across several attacking positions could prove particularly valuable.

For Chelsea, a potential sale of Neto also needs to be understood within a market that has become extremely expensive for attacking players. According to the BBC, the club believes the scarcity of top-level wingers available to the biggest clubs has driven up prices across the board.

Paris Saint-Germain's £145m valuation of Bradley Barcola and the £117m paid for Morgan Rogers are cited as examples justifying the Blues' high asking price.

The BBC also points to four Premier League clubs interested in Neto, though it only identifies Manchester City among them. The presence of other major clubs would increase the likelihood of a bidding battle for the Portuguese and, as a result, give Chelsea greater leverage in negotiations.

Neto enjoyed his best statistical season at Chelsea

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Despite not being considered untouchable, Neto is coming off an individually productive season.

The winger made 52 appearances, 43 as a starter, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions in 2025-26. He was the club's leading assist provider and also scored four times in the FA Cup, including a hat-trick against Hull City.

In the Premier League, he made 34 appearances, 30 as a starter, scoring five goals and providing six assists. In the Champions League, the Portuguese featured in eight matches.

In other words, the possibility of a sale is not emerging because Neto has failed at Stamford Bridge, he has in fact been one of the squad's most heavily used players.

There is also a financial angle for Chelsea to consider. Neto joined the club for a significant fee and signed a seven-year contract. At his unveiling, the Blues pointed out that he had directly contributed to 11 goals in just 20 Premier League matches for Wolverhampton Wanderers the previous season.

Since then, the Portuguese has grown in importance within the squad. That means Chelsea are not dealing with a player whose value is declining.

Should they genuinely decide to negotiate his sale, they could look to turn interest from English clubs into a fee higher than their original 2024 investment.

Even though he is not considered untouchable, there is no indication that Xabi Alonso has simply ruled out the Portuguese. Neto took part normally in Chelsea's pre-season and was used by the Spanish manager in friendlies, including the 3-0 win over AC Milan.