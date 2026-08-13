Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana move to reassure Rodri's potential victim, wanted in Premier League

Rodri's signing at Barcelona is becoming clearer by the day during this transfer window, and it will not necessarily please everyone.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan club have submitted an offer of £51m to Manchester City, who are demanding more but continue talks to complete Rodri's move to Barcelona.

Once finalised, this arrival at the Blaugrana could have consequences for Marc Bernal. The 19-year-old midfielder is coming off a season in which he made 33 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

He may understandably have questions over his playing time, given Rodri occupies the same deepest midfield role as him.

Rodri closing in, Bernal concerned over playing time

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

The young talent's camp is seeking guarantees, and as a result, one of Bernal's representatives, Raul Verdu, visited the Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday to discuss the young Catalan midfielder's future with sporting director Deco. Bernal had, until now, envisioned his future at Barcelona.

The situation is clear: Rodri, the last World Cup's MVP and 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, is set to join Barcelona, and nobody yet knows how Hansi Flick will divide roles in midfield.

According to ESPN, who revealed the meeting between Verdu and Deco, the Spanish champions attempted to reassure Bernal's camp by reminding them of the central role he holds within the club's project and by presenting him with a contract extension offer.

What will Barcelona's midfield look like?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Rodri's planned arrival comes in a particular context: Frenkie de Jong is out with a knee injury for several months, which mechanically eases the competition.

In practical terms, it will be Rodri, Bernal and De Jong himself, upon his return, competing for the anchor role. Marc Casado and Tommy Marques, meanwhile, are expected to leave the club this summer, further narrowing the list of candidates for that position.

According to AS, manager Hansi Flick currently even favours Bernal over De Jong in his current preferences, a strong signal of the trust placed in the young player despite the looming competition.

'He is not going anywhere,' the coach recently said of him. Further forward, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Gavi and Fermin Lopez will continue competing for the two remaining midfield spots, in a department where squad depth remains one of the strengths of Flick's side.

Bernal wanted in the Premier League

If Barcelona are being this cautious with their prized asset, despite a highly deterrent £427m release clause and a contract running until 2030, it is also because Premier League clubs are already circling this transfer window. Searching for a Rodri replacement, Manchester City are closely following the situation.

More pressingly, Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a £30m bid, according to The Sun, with the Catalan midfielder presented as Unai Emery's top priority to strengthen his midfield.

However, Barcelona's position is unambiguous and contrasts with the last two transfer windows, during which the player's camp had nevertheless explored possible exits, including a loan move to Cesc Fabregas's Como last summer that was ultimately turned down due to a knee injury still being treated.