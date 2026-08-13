Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils join race for highly-rated £45m Liverpool target as 'contact' made

Manchester United have joined the race for one of Paris Saint-Germain's most highly-rated young attackers.

The Red Devils have made contact over Ibrahim Mbaye, with the 18-year-old gem attracting interest from several of Europe's biggest clubs.

Premier League rivals Liverpool are also monitoring the Senegal international, while his limited opportunities in Paris could make a summer exit increasingly likely.

Man Utd join race to sign Ibrahim Mbaye

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According to reports in Spain (via Sport Witness), United have 'made contact' with PSG over Mbaye's situation, as interest in the teenager continues to grow.

The French giants face a difficult decision over the forward, who could struggle for regular minutes next season given the wealth of attacking talent already available to them.

That has prompted several European clubs to enquire about his availability, with United now among those exploring a potential deal.

A loan move remains possible, but PSG could also consider a permanent sale if their valuation is met. The French champions are reportedly demanding around €50 million (£45 million) for the 'highly-rated' teenager.

Mbaye's contract runs until 2028, meaning PSG are not under immediate pressure to sell. However, a lack of first-team football could eventually convince the player that his development would be better served elsewhere.

Where would Ibrahim Mbaye fit in Man Utd's lineup?

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Mbaye's versatility is arguably his biggest attraction for United.

The teenager is capable of operating on either flank but can also play through the middle, giving manager Michael Carrick plenty of options when deploying him.

However, the left wing could be his most obvious route into United's plans.

The Red Devils have been actively searching for another left-sided attacker this summer, particularly given the lack of a consistent game-changing option in that position.

Mbaye would not necessarily need to become an immediate starter. His age means United could gradually integrate him into the first team while allowing him to develop.

The £45 million price tag would be significant for an 18-year-old, particularly one yet to establish himself as a regular starter at PSG.

But if United believe Mbaye has the potential to become a top-level forward, his ability to cover multiple attacking positions could make the investment worthwhile.