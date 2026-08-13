Arsenal in "contact" over Ezri Konsa alternative as Fabrizio Romano reveals Gunners' next target

Arsenal are continuing to explore their options in defence as Mikel Arteta looks to add another centre-back during the summer transfer window.

Ezri Konsa remains high on the Gunners' shortlist, but Aston Villa's reported valuation has encouraged them to examine alternatives.

One of which is Atletico Madrid defender Marc Pubill, who is an interesting option now emerging on the Premier League champions' radar.

Arsenal consider move for Marc Pubill

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Arsenal remain firmly in the race for Konsa, with transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that negotiations are ongoing for the England international.

However, the Gunners are also exploring other possibilities, with Pubill emerging as another name on their defensive shortlist.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Arsenal have made contact to understand the 23-year-old's price and whether a deal could be possible.

“Another name really appreciated by Arsenal is Marc Pubill from Atletico Madrid,” Romano said.

“Marc Pubill is one of the names on Arsenal’s list. Arsenal had some contact to understand about the price and to try and understand if there is a chance to sign Marc Pubill.”

The problem is that Atletico are reluctant to sell, meaning Pubill could prove just as difficult to sign.

Romano also reiterated that Konsa remains a key option for Arsenal, describing him as “probably the easiest solution on the market” despite his sizeable price tag.

Who should Arsenal sign?

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If Arsenal are specifically looking for a centre-back, Konsa makes far more sense than Pubill.

The Villa defender's ability to operate at right-back is a bonus rather than his primary selling point, whereas Pubill is predominantly a right-back who can also move into central defence.

That distinction could be important for Arteta, particularly with William Saliba facing a lengthy injury absence.

Konsa would provide genuine competition and cover in the heart of the defence while also giving Arsenal another option on the right when required. His Premier League experience would also make the transition considerably easier.

Pubill, meanwhile, would offer greater versatility around the defensive line but would arguably be a less natural solution to Arsenal's immediate centre-back problem.

With Arsenal aiming to defend their Premier League title and go one better in the Champions League, adding another proven central defender is becoming increasingly important.

If Villa can be persuaded to lower their £60 million asking price, Konsa should remain Arsenal's preferred option. Pubill is an interesting alternative, but he does not quite address the same need.