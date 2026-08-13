Arsenal transfer news today: Ezri Konsa alternative 'contact', Myles Lewis-Skelly hint, Iliman Ndiaye latest

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Thursday, August 13!

After Mikel Arteta's men closed out pre-season with a penalty-shootout victory over Como on Wednesday evening, the Gunners gear up to face Manchester City in the Community Shield, almost certainly with Myles Lewis-Skelly in the fold.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Arsenal done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 13?

The Gunners' defensive search took a new direction when it emerged that Arsenal have made contact with Atletico Madrid over Marc Pubill, a 23-year-old who can operate at right-back and as a centre-back, as an alternative to Ezri Konsa while Aston Villa hold firm at their £60m asking price.

Pubill is understood to be appreciated at the highest levels of the club, and contact has been made to establish both the price and Atletico's willingness to sell, though the Spanish club are reluctant to sanction a departure.

Konsa is still considered the preferred option and the most straightforward solution in the current market, with negotiations over the England international ongoing, but Arsenal's interest in Pubill signals that patience with Villa's valuation is running out.

Two Arsenal players are separately understood to have received official offers from a major European club, with a sale of either man potentially funding the defensive signings Arteta still needs before the season starts.

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move away given his limited first-team opportunities, though fee and other obstacles are said to stand in the way of any deal, while Galatasaray want Gabriel Martinelli but are yet to make a breakthrough in talks.

A further sign of intent came from Myles Lewis-Skelly, whose post-match celebration on Wednesday was widely interpreted as a statement of commitment to Arsenal despite reports linking the 19-year-old with Chelsea and Manchester United, whose approaches the club have publicly and privately resisted throughout the summer.

Liverpool have meanwhile held talks with Iliman Ndiaye's camp over a potential £75m move for the Everton forward, who is also on Arsenal's list of Vinicius Junior alternatives alongside Bradley Barcola and Julian Alvarez, creating three-club competition for a player who has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.