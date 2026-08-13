Chelsea transfer news today: £120m Enzo Fernandez deadline, Tosin Adarabioyo setback

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Thursday, August 13!

As Xabi Alonso and his squad finalise preparations for Saturday's closing pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad, the hierarchy have made potentially their biggest call yet on the future of Enzo Fernandez.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Chelsea done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 13?

Pep Chavarria's arrival became official on August 12, as Chelsea completed a deal structured as a base fee of £16.3m rising to around £18m with add-ons for the left-back, who will fill the shoes vacated by Real Madrid new boy Marc Cucurella.

Away from done deals, the more dramatic transfer development concerned Enzo Fernandez, with Chelsea reportedly setting Manchester City a strict ultimatum to submit a formal bid by 5pm on Friday or forfeit any chance of signing the Argentina midfielder during this window.

Chelsea are understood to value Fernandez at £120m, with a separate report suggesting a lower figure may be accepted if City move quickly, but the Friday deadline is said to be firm regardless of the agreed price.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica for approximately £107m in January 2023 and has six years remaining on his contract, giving Chelsea significant leverage over a player Enzo Maresca is said to consider his dream Rodri successor at the Etihad.

The pressure on City to meet the deadline is understood to have intensified following Barcelona's £52m bid for Rodri being rejected, with Maresca believed to want midfield reinforcement in place before the season begins - and Fernandez now representing the most direct route to it.

The wider defensive clear-out is also continuing, with Benoit Badiashile attracting interest from a Serie A club, and the Trevoh Chalobah exit to Como having already been finalised.

However, the Blues have hit a snag in their efforts to sell Tosin Adarabioyo to Benfica, who are said to be targeting a second-tier alternative.