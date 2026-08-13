Man United transfer news today: £45m Liverpool fight, Marcus Rashford update, Myles Lewis-Skelly rejection

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Thursday, August 13!

Michael Carrick's men got more valuable minutes in their legs on Wednesday when they drew 1-1 with Leeds United in Dublin, although there was no Marcus Rashford, whom a telling update has just dropped on.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man United done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 13?

Back with the Red Devils squad after Barcelona snubbed the chance to sign him permanently, Rashford is said to have been "absolutely terrific" since his return, and his rejuvenation arc is very much underway.

Nevertheless, United joined the race for a wide target also being pursued by Liverpool - Paris Saint-Germain's Ibrahim Mbaye - with contact reported between the club and the representatives of a player currently valued at around £45m as Carrick looks to resolve one or more outstanding squad positions before the season begins.

Iliman Ndiaye is also considered an option, with the Everton forward valued at £75m and attracting the interest of three Premier League clubs - Liverpool, Arsenal and United - after the Senegal international turned down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

United's interest in Ndiaye dates back to the Rashford search earlier in the window, and interest has seemingly not waned despite Rashford being given a second chance to shine under Carrick.

However, Myles Lewis-Skelly's show of commitment to Arsenal following speculation linking him to Old Trafford and Chelsea appears to have closed that particular door; the teenager's celebration after scoring against Como was interpreted widely as a message that he sees his future at the Emirates.