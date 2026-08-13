Man United lineup vs. AC Milan: Predicted Red Devils XI including Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko decisions

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick is expected to include Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford in his squad for Saturday's pre-season friendly with AC Milan.

The trio were not involved in Wednesday's clash against Leeds United, having only just linked up with the squad, but all three are likely to be included this weekend.

Carrick will also hope to be able to select Benjamin Sesko, who has been absent since the end of the 2025-26 campaign with a troublesome shin injury.

Harry Maguire was rested against Leeds but is set to return here, while Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Luke Shaw and Matheus Cunha could all come into the team.

Carrick will now be thinking firmly about next weekend's Premier League opener against Hull City, and his XI for this match will reflect that.

There remain question marks surrounding Mason Mount's availability, with the midfielder not involved against Leeds after suffering a foot injury against Paris Saint-Germain.

Andrey Santos has been a standout player for Man United in pre-season and is expected to continue in the middle of midfield.

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot could be given the nod over both Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui to feature at right-back against Ruben Amorim's side.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo