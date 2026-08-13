Preview: Manchester United vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

Manchester United will round off their preparations for the 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against AC Milan in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils beat Leeds United on penalties to win the Boyle Sports Cup on Wednesday night, while Ruben Amorim's Milan suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in their last match.

Match preview

Man United have now lifted the Snapdragon Cup and the Boyle Sports Cup during pre-season, securing the former with a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid at the start of August, before beating Leeds United on penalties on Wednesday to win the latter.

Michael Carrick's side lost 1-0 to Wrexham in their pre-season opener, but the results and performances have been strong since then, thumping Rosenborg 5-0 in their second game, in addition to drawing 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain either side of the Atletico and Leeds matches.

Wednesday's clash with Leeds finished 1-1 before the Red Devils won on penalties, and their pre-season will now conclude against Milan before opening their 2026-27 Premier League campaign away to Hull City on August 22.

Man United have brought in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Karl Darlow and Tynan Thompson during this summer's transfer window, and there is expected to be more business before the deadline at the start of September.

This match will see the Red Devils take on their former manager Amorim, who had a very difficult spell in charge of the 20-time English champions between November 2024 and January 2026.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Amorim was appointed Milan's new manager in the middle of June, and the Portuguese is yet to secure a win, with the Serie A outfit drawing two and losing one of their three pre-season fixtures.

Milan started their preparations for the new campaign with a 2-2 draw against Celtic before playing out a 1-1 with Inter Milan, but they lost 3-0 to Chelsea last time out.

The Red and Blacks will now conclude their pre-season against Man United before beginning their 2026-27 Serie A campaign away to Torino on August 23.

Milan, who finished fifth in Serie A last season, have made three signings this summer, bringing in Goncalo Ramos, Mario Gila and Sankhoun Diawara.

There will naturally be eyes on Amorim in this match given the 41-year-old's unsuccessful period at Man United, which saw him win only 24 of 63 matches, suffering 21 defeats in the process.

Manchester United pre-season form:

AC Milan pre-season form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United could include Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford and Benjamin Sesko in their squad for this match, with all four looking for their first pre-season minutes.

Harry Maguire was rested against Leeds but is set to return here, while Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Luke Shaw and Matheus Cunha could all come into the XI.

There remain question marks surrounding Mason Mount, who was not involved against Leeds after suffering a foot injury against PSG last weekend.

Andrey Santos has been a standout performer for Man United during pre-season, and the Brazilian is set to start again here; at this point, it would be a surprise if the ex-Chelsea midfielder was not in the starting team against Hull on August 22.

Milan, meanwhile, could introduce Ramos into their starting side, with the big-money arrival from PSG featuring off the bench against Chelsea last time out.

Amorim will continue in his 3-4-2-1 formation which proved to be unsuccessful at Man United, and there could be another start for Rafael Leao, who continues to be heavily linked with a move away from the San Siro giants.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also likely to be a notable starter, in addition to veteran midfielder Luka Modric, while Samuel Chukwueze could again feature in a wing-back area.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Torriani; Terracciano, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Comotto, Estupinan; Loftus-Cheek, Ramos, Leao

We say: Manchester United 3-1 AC Milan

Milan were incredibly disappointing against Chelsea last time out, and we are expecting Man United to have too much quality for the Italian team on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.