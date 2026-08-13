Man City injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Arsenal: Rodri, Jack Grealish latest

The Millennium Stadium in Cardiff will host the 2026 Community Shield on Sunday afternoon, with Premier League champions Arsenal taking on FA Cup holders Manchester City.

These two teams will once again expect to challenge for major silverware in the new season, and this match provides the chance to get an early trophy in the bag.

Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Marc Guehi and Rayan Cherki have all been back in training with Enzo Maresca's side ahead of this contest.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man City's injury and suspension issues ahead of the clash.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodri underwent minor back surgery after helping Spain win the 2026 World Cup; the midfielder, who is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, is due to return to training on Friday but will not be involved this weekend.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Grealish is yet to train under Maresca, with the attacker in the final stages of his recovery from the foot operation that he had earlier this year.

It remains to be seen whether the Englishman remains at Man City this summer.

MAN CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no players banned for this match.