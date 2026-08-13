Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bologna - prediction, team news, lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion will conclude their preparations for the 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a friendly against Italian team Bologna on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 win over Roma, while Bologna suffered a 4-1 defeat to Pisa in their last fixture.

Match preview

Brighton have only taken to the field on three occasions in pre-season, opening their preparations for the new campaign with a 4-1 success over Wycombe Wanderers on July 18.

The Seagulls then recorded a 4-3 win over Strasbourg before beating Roma 3-0 last time out, and this match will represent their final pre-season contest, with the team beginning their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on August 23.

Fabian Hurzeler's side have been busy during this summer's transfer window, making six signings in total, with the biggest of those proving to be Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur.

There have also been 14 exits, either permanently or on loan, so there will be a fresh look to the squad in the new campaign.

Brighton finished eighth in the Premier League last season, which saw them secure qualification for the Conference League playoff round.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Bologna, meanwhile, have been very active in pre-season, taking to the field on six occasions, boasting a record of three wins, two losses and one draw.

The Red and Blues will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 defeat to Pisa, with that loss following three successive wins over Iraklis 1908 and Cambuur (twice).

Domenico Tedesco's side have made five signings this summer, with the biggest of those, at least in terms of a transfer fee, proving to be Mikel Amondarain from Estudiantes.

Incredibly, 20 players have departed, either permanently or on loan, so there have been huge changes this summer, with Tedesco also a new arrival as head coach.

Bologna finished eighth in Italy's top flight last season, only missing out on qualification for the Conference League playoff round by three points.

Brighton & Hove Albion pre-season form:

Bologna pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Brighton's team could be unchanged from the one that started against Roma last time out, and it was a hugely impressive performance from the Seagulls.

Head coach Hurzeler will again make changes as the match develops to ensure that his players are in the best shape for the start of the new Premier League campaign.

Yasin Ayari and Pascal Gross are likely to continue in the middle of midfield, while there should be a spot in the final third of the field for Georginio Rutter.

Carlos Baleba, though, is unavailable due to an ankle injury.

As for Bologna, a number of their summer arrivals are expected to be on display in this match, including Amondarain, Tommaso Pobega and Rahim Alhassane.

In-demand centre-back Jhon Lucumi, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, is set to feature in the starting side.

Meanwhile, there should be a spot in the final third of the field for Jonathan Rowe.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Vuskovic, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Rutter

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; De Silvestri, Helland, Lucumi, Alhassane; Ferguson, Pobega, Amondarain; Orsolini, Dovbyk, Rowe

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Bologna

Brighton have won all three of their friendlies this summer, but we are expecting Bologna to be good enough for a share of the spoils on Saturday afternoon.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.