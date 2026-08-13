Preview: Alaves vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

The new La Liga campaign will kick off at Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday evening, as Alaves welcome Getafe.

Alaves finished 14th in last season's La Liga table, only one point outside of the relegation zone, while Getafe were seventh, which secured qualification for the Conference League playoff round.

Match preview

Alaves are preparing for their fourth straight season in La Liga, finishing 14th in Spain's top flight last term, but they were only one point outside of the relegation zone, so there is plenty of room for improvement during the 2026-27 campaign.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side have had a strong pre-season in terms of results, winning three of their four friendlies, starting with a 1-1 draw against Eibar before overcoming Girona, Castellon and Racing Santander.

The Blue and Whites have made four first-team signings this summer, bringing in Miguel Rodriguez, Nicolas Valentini, Ville Koski and Mikel Rodriguez, while there have been eight exits, including a move for Victor Parada to Spartak Moscow.

Alaves only picked up 27 points from their 19 home league matches last season, so that is an area that is in need of improvement in 2026-27 if a relegation battle is to be avoided.

El Glorioso will take on Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal in their final two league games of August, before September opens with a home fixture against Osasuna.

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Getafe, meanwhile, have had a busy pre-season in terms of matches, taking to the field on six occasions, boasting a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats.

The Deep Blue Ones overcame Reading and Tenerife in their first two friendlies before drawing with Real Valladolid ahead of a loss to Atletico Madrid.

The capital side were then beaten 1-0 by Monaco on August 6, but they did hold Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw in their last game on August 8.

Jose Bordalas' side finished seventh in Spain's top flight last season to secure qualification for the Conference League playoff round, and they will again be looking to push high up the league in 2026-27.

Getafe have made nine signings this summer, including Martin Satriano, Zaid Romero and Mario Martin, while Mauro Arambarri and Luis Milla are among eight first-team players to have departed.

Alaves pre-season form:

Getafe pre-season form:

Team News

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Valentini, Koski and Mikel Rodriguez are all in line to make their competitive debuts for Alaves in this weekend's La Liga opener.

Toni Martinez and Lucas Boye were the first-choice strikers last season and that is expected to remain the case in 2026-27, with both in line to start here.

There could also be a spot in midfield for Carles Alena, but Miguel Rodriguez will miss out on the chance to debut for Alaves due to an injury problem.

As for Getafe, Satriano was on loan at the club last season, but having now made a permanent move, the 25-year-old is set to officially debut in this contest.

The same can also be said for Romero and Martin, who were both on loan last season, while Ramon Terrats should also feature following his move from Villarreal.

Andres Garcia and Orel Mangala have been notable loan additions from Aston Villa and Lyon respectively, and the pair are also expected to be involved.

However, Christantus Uche will miss the entirety of the 2026-27 campaign due to the serious knee injury that he suffered in the recent friendly with Monaco.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Jonny, Valentini, Koski, Enriquez; Blanco, Alena, Protesoni, Suarez; Boye, Martinez

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; A Garcia, Abqar, Romero, Davinchi; Dakonam, Martin, Terrats; Sancris, Satriano, Juanmi

We say: Alaves 1-2 Getafe

It is always difficult to predict what will occur on the opening matchday, but we are expecting Getafe to shade a close game in order to claim all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.