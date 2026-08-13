Man United transfer news: Red Devils wonderkid could make 'beneficial' loan move to Championship

Manchester United centre-back Godwill Kukonki will reportedly remain with the Red Devils this summer following talks with club chiefs.

Kukonki has been a notable absentee for Man United during pre-season, and there has recently been a host of speculation surrounding the 18-year-old's future.

The teenager has entered the third year of his scholarship agreement at Man United and has not yet signed a professional contract with the 20-time English champions.

There have been strong rumours surrounding a departure on a permanent basis this summer.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, following talks with the club, Kukonki has decided to remain at Old Trafford.

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Kukonki 'not leaving Man United' this summer

The report claims that the defender could now sign a professional contract with the Red Devils ahead of a likely loan move for the 2026-27 campaign.

Championship clubs such as Southampton, Birmingham City and Norwich City are believed to be keen on the youngster, while there is also thought to be interest from the Premier League.

Kukonki has been with Man United since the age of five, progressing through the various age groups to Under-21s level, but he is yet to debut for the first team.

The centre-back has played 41 times for Man United-18s and has featured 27 times for Man United Under-21s, while he has previously been on the bench for the senior side in the Premier League and Europa League.

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Is Kukonki a future first-team player at Man United?

Man United head coach Michael Carrick is believed to be an admirer of Kukonki, and it is almost certain that the defender would have been involved in pre-season if his future had been decided at an earlier date.

The Red Devils may soon announce a professional contract for Kukonki, who might head out on loan to the Championship for the 2026-27 season, which would be excellent for his development.

The 6ft 5in centre-back could then potentially challenge for a first-team spot at Old Trafford during the 2027-28 campaign, especially with Harry Maguire in the latter stages of his career.