Preview: Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano will begin their respective 2026-27 La Liga campaigns with a contest at Estadio Ramon on Saturday night.

Rayo finished eighth in Spain's top flight last season, while Sevilla were 13th, with seven points separating these two teams in the table.

Match preview

Sevilla have not claimed a top-four finish in La Liga since 2021-22, with Los Nervionenses 12th, 14th, 17th and 13th in their last four campaigns during a difficult period.

Luis Garcia Plaza's side were only one point outside of the relegation zone last season, so there is clear room for improvement in the coming campaign, and it has been a busy summer in terms of transfers, with their standout addition being Robbie Ure from Sirius.

There have also been some notable departures, including Akor Adams, Juanlu Sanchez and Tanguy Nianzou, so there will be a fresh look to the squad this season.

Sevilla have played a lot of football this summer, taking to the field for seven friendlies, boasting a record of five wins and two defeats, and they will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to German side Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

Los Nervionenses will be determined to push closer to the European spots in the new campaign, but a tough start to the season sees them face Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid in their next two fixtures.

© Imago

Rayo, meanwhile, ended last season with a defeat to Crystal Palace in the Conference League final, but they managed to finish eighth in La Liga, only one point behind seventh-placed Getafe.

Inigo Perez has moved on to Villarreal, with Benat San Jose now in charge of Rayo; the 46-year-old had been in charge of Eibar, who finished eighth in the Segunda Division last season.

Los Franjirrojos lost three of their four summer friendlies, including a 3-0 reverse to Ipswich Town last time out, so their preparation for the new campaign has not been perfect.

Rayo have managed to make three signings this summer, with Jozhua Vertrouwd, Giorgi Tsitaishvili and Marash Kumbulla arriving at the club.

However, there have been two notable departures, with Nobel Mendy and Pep Chavarria sold to Premier League clubs Hull City and Chelsea respectively.

Sevilla pre-season form:

Rayo Vallecano pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Sevilla will be without the services of Alfon Gonzalez due to a thigh injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for the visit of Rayo.

There will be debutants for the home side this weekend, with Ure expected to be given the nod at centre-forward; the 22-year-old has joined Sevilla off the back of scoring 31 times in 50 appearances for Sirius, including 15 goals in 15 appearances at the start of the 2026 season.

Ruben Vargas and Lucien Agoume are also expected to be among the starters for the hosts.

As for Rayo, Andrei Ratiu is out of the match through injury, but the visitors have not reported any further fitness concerns at this stage of their preparations.

Isi Palazon is available, with the attacker having his sanction from last season suspended.

Jorge de Frutos and Alvaro Garcia are also set for spots in the final third of the field, while new signings Kumbulla and Vertrouwd could both feature at the back.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Salas, Marcao, Oso; Agoume, Guridi; Sierra, Ejuke, Vargas; Ure

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Balliu, Kumbulla, Lejeune, Vertrouwd; Valentin, Ciss, U Lopez; Palazon, De Frutos, A Garcia

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo have only won 11 of their previous 56 matches against Sevilla, and we are finding it difficult to back an away success here, but the visitors should be good enough for a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.