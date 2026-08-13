Preview: Blackpool vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Blackpool commence their 2026-27 League One campaign with a fixture against Wycombe Wanderers.

With both clubs having had to settle for mid-table finishes last season, they are motivated to get back into the mix for the playoffs.

Match preview

After ending 2025-26 with four successive victories in League One, Ian Evatt may perceive that Blackpool have momentum heading into the opening weekend of the season.

Pre-season could have gone better, with the Seasiders drawing with Blackburn Rovers and losing the other three of their final four matches.

However, earning a 3-1 win at Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup first round has kept Blackpool on an upward trajectory ahead of a hopeful promotion bid.

Evatt has made a total of six additions so far, the most notable being the arrivals of Middlesbrough defender Finley Munroe and Huddersfield Town forward Dion Charles on loan.

With the likes of Josh Bowler and Niall Ennis serving a reminder of their talents at Grimsby, there is a feeling that this current Blackpool squad is capable of challenging this season.

© Imago

Wycombe suffered a last-gasp defeat to Stevenage in the EFL Cup first round last week to start the season on a negative note.

Nevertheless, Michael Duff can only be delighted with his transfer business, having added the likes of Queens Park Rangers defender Steve Cook and Luton Town forward Cauley Woodrow to his squad.

Stoke City loanee Emre Tezgel should also prove to be an asset at this level, and the Chairboys can take encouragement from their pre-season campaign.

Even though they suffered defeats to Ipswich Town and Brentford, they previously posted a notable 3-1 win over Portsmouth.

Blackpool form (all competitions):

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Ilmari Niskanen will miss out for Blackpool after suffering a shoulder injury against Grimsby, but Evatt expects Ennis to shake off a back issue to feature in attack.

Munroe is in line to make an immediate debut in place of Niskanen.

Kylian Kouassi has put himself in contention for a recall after scoring as a substitute against the League Two outfit.

Despite defeat to Stevenage, Duff may be prepared to name the same Wycombe XI.

Tezgel is an alternative to Woodrow down the middle of the attack, but Silko Thomas, a signing from Leicester City, should retain his spot on the flank after supplying an assist on debut.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Ashworth, Munroe; Bowler, Brown, Coulson; Anderson; Hamilton, Ennis

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Parker, Cook, Taylor, Harvie; Morley, Henderson; Onyedinma, Mullins, Thomas; Woodrow

We say: Blackpool 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

We feel that this is a match between two teams who have genuine ambitions to reach the playoffs. With that in mind, a competitive draw could play out at Bloomfield Road, a result that would suit the visitors more than their hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.