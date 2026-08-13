Arsenal transfer news: Gunners ready to sanction controversial £78m sale to Chelsea?

Arsenal are reportedly considering selling an important member of their squad to Chelsea for a fee of around £78m this summer transfer window.

Arsenal and Chelsea are rivals, and John Obi Mikel was not shy about pointing that out.

The former Blues midfielder mocked the Gunners' failure in the Vinicius saga, with the Brazilian ultimately extending his contract at Real Madrid. 'There is no way Vinicius Junior is leaving Real Madrid to go to Arsenal, a club that's won one title in 22 years,' he said on his podcast, The Obi One.

Amid this tense climate between the two London clubs, a rather surprising transfer rumour has emerged. According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are open to selling Martin Zubimendi following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has just signed for £75m from Newcastle United.

Arsenal: Martin Zubimendi pushed towards the exit by Bruno Guimaraes

© Imago / Sportsphoto

As a result, the former Real Sociedad man is expected to start regularly in Mikel Arteta's midfield next season.

With Declan Rice an undisputed starter in midfield, this arrival is likely to affect the Spaniard, who had managed to establish himself in his very first season at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are therefore said to be willing to listen to offers for the Spain international and have reportedly set a minimum asking price of £78m. A significant sum, though a fairly logical one for a productive 27-year-old under contract until June 2030.

For his part, the player himself wants to continue playing an important role, which leaves the door slightly open for a move this summer.

Martin Zubimendi could replace Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea

© Iconsport / PA Images

This could work in Chelsea's favour. According to the same source, the Blues are among the contenders for Martin Zubimendi's signature this summer, with Xabi Alonso having previously worked with the San Sebastian-born midfielder and long admiring his profile.

He is a player who fits perfectly with the style of play the London club's new manager wants to implement.

A game of musical chairs could take shape this transfer window, with a potential Rodri departure for Barcelona, whom Manchester City could replace with Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea would then be in the market for a midfielder and could accelerate their pursuit of Zubimendi as a result.