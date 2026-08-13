Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

Plymouth Argyle start their 2026-27 League One campaign with a Home Park encounter against Stockport County.

Like Plymouth, Stockport are also viewed as promotion candidates, but the visitors are adjusting to life without long-serving Dave Challinor at the helm.

Match preview

Although Plymouth have sold star man Lorent Tolaj to Bristol City in a £4m deal, the money has been reinvested into trying to make the squad contenders for the title.

Mansfield Town forward Will Evans is currently viewed as Tolaj's replacement, but adding former loanee Alex Mitchell from Charlton Athletic to the defence on a permanent basis also represents a key piece of business.

The same applies with fellow defender Wes Harding, and Tom Cleverley will have full confidence that the team are ready to replicate the form that they showed during the second half of last season.

Plymouth put together an unbeaten pre-season campaign, albeit against largely lower-level opposition, but they did earn a goalless draw with Bristol City.

That form was backed up with a 2-0 victory over Exeter City in the EFL Cup first round on Monday.

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Meanwhile, Stockport are starting a new era under Jimmy McNulty, with a wide array of fresh faces having been added to the squad.

Goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond has been acquired from Plymouth, while Ben Osborn - who made 38 league appearances on loan last season - has signed on a permanent deal from Derby County.

Stockport were solid during pre-season, beating Bristol City, Oldham Athletic and Preston North End without conceding a goal.

However, they suffered a disappointing result in the EFL Cup first round, drawing 1-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers before bowing out on penalties.

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Stockport County form (all competitions):

Team News

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Barring any fitness issues, Cleverley may stick with the Plymouth XI that secured a late win over Exeter.

The versatile Matthew Sorinola or Freddie Issaka are options to come into the team, but Xavier Amaechi may keep his spot on the flank.

Aribim Pepple, who netted 16 times in League One last season, should lead the line.

After two substitute outings since his return, Osborn may be considered for a start in the Stockport midfield.

Lewis Fiorini finds himself in a similar situation, but McNulty is highly unlikely to introduce both players to the team.

Eighteen-year-old goalkeeper Oliver Whatmuff got the nod over Ashby-Hammond in the EFL Cup, but it remains to be seen whether McNulty will turn to experience here.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Harding, Mitchell, Ross, Hartridge; White, Boateng; Curtis, Evans, Amaechi; Pepple

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Gordon, O'Connell, Pye, Glover; Bate; Edun, Diamond, Norwood, Wood; Wootton

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Stockport County

Despite losing to Doncaster on penalties, Stockport looked solid during pre-season, and that should be taken into account here. Although Plymouth have home advantage, we are backing the visitors to secure a spirited draw.

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