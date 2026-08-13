JJ Gabriel: How Man United are working to keep generational talent and make him 'the face of the club'

Manchester United are reportedly working to put a plan in place to ensure that generational talent JJ Gabriel remains with the club on a long-term basis.

JJ Gabriel became Man United's youngest-ever player at the age of 15 years and 299 days old when he took to the field against Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly on August 1.

The attacker was also involved in the squad against Leeds United on Wednesday evening, although he did not take to the field in the Boyle Sports Cup, which the Red Devils won on penalties.

JJ Gabriel is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, boasting an incredible record of 26 goals and three assists in 26 appearances for Man United Under-18s in the Under-18s Premier League.

A number of major clubs attempted to sign the youngster last year, including Barcelona, but he was convinced to remain with the 20-time English champions.

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Man United 'working' to put JJ Gabriel plan in place

According to TEAMtalk, Man United still have concerns over JJ Gabriel's future, so the club are currently working on putting a plan in place to keep hold of him.

The report claims that the Red Devils have put scholarship plans in place and could also look at a pre-contract agreement for professional terms.

JJ Gabriel, who made his debut for Man United Under-18s at the age of 14, will be able to sign scholarship terms with the Red Devils when he turns 16 on October 6.

A professional contract could then follow a year later, and Man United are said to be determined to put an agreement in place to fend off fresh interest.

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Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid among those 'interested' in JJ Gabriel

Chelsea are allegedly currently showing a firm interest, while Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all allegedly been tracking the youngster for some time.

Should JJ Gabriel decide to leave Man United, it is likely that he would have the pick of the leading clubs in world football given his incredible talent.

According to the Manchester Evening News, in talks last summer, Man United told JJ Gabriel that he could become 'the face of the club' in the coming years.

JJ Gabriel will hope to be involved in Man United's final pre-season friendly of the summer against AC Milan on Saturday afternoon.

A competitive debut is also possible during the 2026-27 campaign.

David Gaskell still holds the record for Man United's youngest-ever first-team debutant at 16 years and 19 days back in October 1956.

Meanwhile, Angel Gomes, who represented the senior team at the age of 16 years and 263 days old in May 2017, is the club's youngest-ever Premier League player.