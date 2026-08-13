Preview: Dunfermline Athletic vs Ross County - prediction, team news, lineups

In the Scottish League Cup's round of 16, Dunfermline Athletic will welcome Ross County to East End Park on Saturday.

The two contestants were drawn together in the competition's only tie between lower league clubs, with the hosts finishing second in Group C while the visitors finished first in Group D.

Match preview

Dunfermline Athletic only missed out on top spot in Group C due to goal difference, despite the club beating first-placed St Mirren 1-0 on July 26.

The Scottish Championship outfit have played six games this season so far, and they have only experienced one defeat, while they are currently unbeaten in five matches, winning on two occasions.

Neil Lennon's side also kept three clean sheets in that unbeaten streak, though they have started their league campaign with two consecutive stalemates, leaving them sixth in the table.

Prior to this season, the Pars had failed to advance out of the group stage of the League Cup in their last four attempts, and securing a place in the quarter-final would be their best placement since they reached the final eight in 2020-21.

Dunfermline Athletic have won two and drawn one of their three clashes at home this term, scoring 10 goals while conceding twice, and a loss would be their first in seven games at East End Park.

© Imago

Ross County ended their group campaign with 11 points from a possible 12, and they will hope to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the third time in seven seasons.

The Scottish League One side have been excellent in 2026-27, winning all seven of the games they have played - one was a penalty-shootout victory - and they only conceded five times in that period.

Ross County are currently second in the third tier with six points from six, and they are one of only two clubs in the division with maximum points after two matchweeks.

Stuart Kettlewell's team faced Saturday's hosts on four occasions last campaign, with all contests coming in the Scottish Championship, but they drew three times and were beaten once in those meetings.

The Staggies travel to East End Park having won all four of their away clashes this term, and the visitors managed to net 10 goals in that stretch.

Dunfermline Athletic Scottish League Cup form:

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Ross County Scottish League Cup form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Ian Jacobs/Alamy Live News

Dunfermline Athletic are likely to name a similar starting XI to the one that beat St Mirren, with forwards Callumn Morrison, Zak Rudden and Andy Tod possible inclusions.

If Lennon continues to field a double pivot, it would not be surprising to see Kian Corbally partner Alfons Amade.

The hosts have shown a preference for a three-man defence, and they could use defenders Sam Cleall-Harding, Luke Robinson and John Tod in their backline.

Ross County could also use a back three, and fans should expect to see centre-backs Akil Wright, Dylan Smith and Lewis Reid together behind a double pivot of Jamie Lindsay and Ross Docherty.

The duo will not only be tasked with shielding their defence, but also with supporting attackers Jack Turner, Adam Emslie and Brian Graham.

Dunfermline Athletic possible starting lineup:

Oxborough; Cleall-Harding, Robinson, J Tod; Kearney, Corbally, Amade, Fraser; Morrison, Rudden, A Tod

Ross County possible starting lineup:

Foster; Wright, Smith, Reid; Chin, Lindsay, Docherty, Strapp; Turner, Emslie; Graham

We say: Dunfermline Athletic 2-3 Ross County

Both teams have enjoyed strong starts to the season, and Saturday's match could be closely fought.

Dunfermline Athletic do have the advantage of playing at home, and they avoided defeat four times against Ross County last term, so perhaps they will narrowly come out on top.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.