Preview: Notts County vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

Leicester City will be looking to get off to a winning start in League One when they travel to Notts County on Saturday.

The hosts earned promotion from League Two last season, while the visitors were relegated from the Championship.

Match preview

Notts County are back in League One for the first time since 2015, having won the League Two playoffs by beating Salford City 3-0 in the final.

Head coach Martin Paterson has made a number of significant signings this summer, including Darius Lipsiuc, Dean Campbell, Ollie Cooper and Emile Acquah.

The Magpies impressed in their first competitive fixture last weekend, holding Championship side Burnley to a 1-1 draw in the EFL Cup.

Callum Roberts gave Notts County the lead, but Zian Flemming scored an equaliser and Burnley ultimately prevailed on penalties.

However, Paterson was delighted with his side's performance, describing the game as a "beautiful defeat", and they will be looking to carry that momentum into their league opener.

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Leicester have dropped from the Premier League to League One in the space of just two years, having suffered back-to-back relegations.

This season will be their first in the third tier since the 2008-09 campaign and Russell Martin has been tasked with leading them back to the Championship.

There has been plenty of activity in the transfer market, with the likes of Jordan Ayew, Asmir Begovic, Patson Daka, Ricardo Pereira, Bilal El Khannouss, Harry Winks, Jannik Vestergaard, Abdul Fatawu and Jeremy Monga all departing.

However, they have signed Conor Chaplin, Alex McCarthy, Liam Cullen, Wes Burns, Franco Ravizzoli, Admir Bristric, Christian McFarlane and Tommy Watson.

Martin enjoyed a winning start to his tenure as Leicester beat Northampton Two 1-0 in the EFL Cup, with Caleb Okoli scoring the winning goal, and the Foxes will be looking to pick up another win against Notts County.

Notts County form (all competitions):

Leicester City form (all competitions):

Team News

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Notts County are unlikely to make many changes after their impressive performance against Burnley, with goalscorer Roberts set to lead the line alongside Lee Ndlovu.

New signings Cooper and Campbell are likely to start in midfield alongside Jack Evans.

Leicester are expected to start Bobby De Cordova-Reid up front, with support out wide from Burns and Stephy Mavididi.

Sammy Braybrooke, Oliver Skipp and Liam Cullen are likely to continue in midfield.

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Tsaroulla, Gibbons, Ness, Bedeau, Lipsiuc; Cooper, Campbell, Evans; Ndlovu, Roberts

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Joseph, Okoli, Souttar, Thomas; Braybrooke, Skipp, Cullen; Burns, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi

We say: Notts County 1-2 Leicester City

Notts County will look to frustrate Leicester and make life difficult for them, but the Foxes should have enough quality to pick up all three points.

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